Collin Quaner swaps Union Berlin for Huddersfield

On Friday, 1. FC Union Berlin confirmed the departure of Collin Quaner to Huddersfield Town.

The striker has signed a deal through until 2020 with the Terriers, in a deal that is rumoured to be worth around €500,000, according to Bild.

A good deal for both

The 25-year-old will be hoping to buck the trend of strikers moving away from 2. Bundesliga that have failed to recreate their form in Germany.

Before moving to Union, Quaner had been used across the front three and - as a result - it proved to be a tough task in terms of finding the back of the net.

Quaner had struggled for goals in his previous season in Berlin but came to life in the Hinrunde this campaign, notching up seven goals and seven assists in 15 games.

That attracted the attention of plenty of suitors and with contract talks going nowhere fast, this is a good solution for all involved.

Wagner has his say on the move

Speaking to Huddersfield club website, head coach David Wagner said: “We are delighted that Collin has agreed to join us."

The former Borussia Dortmund II coach added, "The opportunity to bring a player like him into your squad in the January window is rare – the top scorer for a team pushing for promotion – but Collin made it very clear that he wanted to come to Huddersfield Town."

Wagner continued, “We wanted to use this transfer window, if possible, to find a number nine with different qualities to the players we already have in the squad and Collin is ideal for this."

He concluded, "He is a very aggressive striker with power, strength, and a direct style of play, but importantly he has an unbelievable working attitude that will fit the ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly."

Quotes via Huddersfield Town.