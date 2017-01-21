Sunjic swaps Stuttgart for Palermo

On Friday, VfB Suttgart announced the departure of Toni Sunjic to Palermo.

The central defender has joined the Serie A side on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move after that.

No official confirmation has come from either club in regards to figures, although the loan fee is said to be around €200,000 by kicker.

Short stint in Stuttgart

Having arrived in the summer of 2015, the 21-time Bosnia and Herzegovina international is already on the move once again.

Sunjic made 34 appearances in his season-and-a-half stay with Stuttgart, scoring four goals in that short time - more than he ever managed for any other club.

He leaves a side battling to reach the top division to one which is trying to maintain their status in the first division, with Palermo eight points from safety in Serie A.

Only Cagliari (44) have a worse defensive record than Palermo (40) this season, with Sunjic aiming to reduce their goals conceded to less than two per game.

As for Stuttgart, it now opens up a more regular space beside Timo Baumgartl for either Benjamin Pavard or Marcin Kaminski to grab and nail down for the rest of the term.

Sunjic has his say

When the news was announced, the Bosnian defender made a small statement to the club website upon his arrival.

Sunjic explained, "I am very happy to have arrived here. This is a beautiful place and the fans are absolutely great. My goal is to do well and help the team stay in the division."

He added, "I am very good friends with Mato Jajalo, I heard these stories and he spoke positively of Palermo. I want to give my best to the Rosanero colors and for all the fans."

Quotes via palermocalcio.it