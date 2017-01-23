Bruno Henrique set to leave Wolfsburg for Santos

VfL Wolfsburg have confirmed that winger Bruno Henrique is set to complete a transfer to Brazilian side Santos FC.

The 26-year-old leaves the Wolves after just a year, having arrived from Goiás EC just last January.

The deal is subject to a medical. Neither club are commenting on a fee, however reports suggest it is around €4.5 million.

Opportunities restricted after injuries

Henrique joined Wolfsburg from Goiás in the last January transfer window, but he was not able to establish himself in the squad during that time.

He made his debut in a 3-0 defeat to Schalke 04, and after five substitute appearances in the Bundesliga he was given his first start against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League. Henrique picked up an assist in the surprise 2-0 win, although they were knocked out after defeat in the second leg.

In total he only made three starts for the club in the Bundesliga, which was not helped by an ankle fracture that prematurely ended his involvement last season.

This season he appeared seven times in the league with his only start coming in the 5-1 humiliation against Borussia Dortmund, ending after just 45 minutes. His only appearance under current coach Valérien Ismaël came in the DFB-Pokal against 1. FC Heidenheim, and he was unable to regain a place in the side after recovering from a subsequent cruciate ligament stretch.

Further down the pecking order

The arrivals of Yunus Malli and Paul-Georges Ntep over the last few weeks would have pushed Henrique further down the pecking order, as Ismäel looks to reshape his squad after a very disappointing first half of the season.

Reports had emerged over the past couple of weeks that he was set to return to Brazil, with Wolfsburg’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe confirming there had been several enquiries from his homeland.

The deal had initially expected to be a loan, but it now appears that he will move on a permanent basis, with Kicker reporting the fee is €4.5 million.

One of his teammates at Santos will be Cléber Reis, who left Hamburg for Santos earlier in January.