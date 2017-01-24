Per Nilsson to assist Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig

Former TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and 1. FC Nürnberg defender Per Nilsson is to join RB Leipzig in May as assistant to sporting director Ralf Rangnick.

Nilsson retired from playing at the end of last year, having been with FC Copenhagen since leaving Nürnberg in 2014.

The 34-year-old reunites with Rangnick, who he played under at Hoffenheim when they were promoted to the Bundesliga, as well as former team mate Marvin Compper.

First role after retirement

Nilsson started his playing career in his native Sweden with IFK Timrå, GIF Sundsvall and AIK. He later played for Odds BK in Norway, before signing for Hoffenheim in 2007 following their promotion to the 2. Bundesliga.

With Rangnick as head coach, Hoffenheim were promoted to the Bundesliga at the first attempt, with Nilsson a regular at the heart of their defence, making 22 appearances. He would form a partnership with Compper, still playing with Leipzig.

He would make just another 22 appearances in the top flight over the next couple of seasons, and joined Nürnberg in 2010. He played 77 times for them over four years. He left Germany to join Copenhagen in 2014, but retired in December 2016 after an injury-hit spell with the club.

In addition to his club career, he won 16 caps for Sweden in an international career staggered over a period of 13 years.

Nilsson “looking forward” to working at Leipzig

Nilsson said that he was “looking forward” to the challenges he would face with Leipzig, who he described as “a modern club with a clear philosophy.”

He also said that he had retained contact with Rangnick, and that he could think of “no better start” to his post-playing career.

He has signed a two-year contract with the club, running until 2019. Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga following their promotion last season.

Quotes via RB Leipzig and Kicker.