Winger Ashkan Dejagah returns to Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg have announced that Ashkan Dejagah has re-joined the club, four-and-a-half years after his departure.

The 30-year-old was part of the Wolfsburg side that won the Bundesliga in the 2008-09, and has since played for Fulham and Al Arabi.

He joins on an initial six month deal, with the option of a further year. He will have his first training session on Tuesday, ahead of his unveiling.

Bundesliga winner with Wolfsburg

Dejagah originally joined Wolfsburg in 2007 from Hertha BSC. He made a total of 156 appearances for the Wolves, scoring 20 times. 27 of those matches came in 2008-09, when he contributed three goals and three assists as Wolfsburg won their one and only Bundesliga title.

He remained at the club for a further three years, before moving to England to play for Fulham. In two years he played 43 times in the Premier League, but was part of the side that was relegated from the top flight in 2014.

Dejagah, who can play as a winger or playmaker, joined Qatari side Al Arabi that summer, and played 37 times for them. However his last appearance had been last February and he was dropped from the squad following a takeover of the club.

He also has 37 caps for Iran, despite representing Germany at youth level, and he played every minute of their 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign. He has also captained his country on four occasions.

Dejagah to help Wolfsburg out of “difficult situation”

Dejagah said that he was “very, very proud” to have the chance to play for Wolfsburg again. He admitted that the club, currently fourteenth in the Bundesliga, was “currently in a difficult situation,” but naturally he wants to help things improve “as quickly as possible.”

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe believes that they have signed “an experienced football,” whose versatility will be of great use in the side.

Likewise head coach Valérien Ismaël thinks his “abilities and experience” will help to improve the team. He believes he will settle in quickly as he is “a player who lives from his determination and mentality.”

He is the fifth player to arrive at Wolfsburg this month, following Yunus Malli, Riechedly Bazoer, Paul-Georges Ntep and Victor Osimhen. He will act as a replacement for Daniel Caligiuri, who joined Schalke 04 last week.

Quotes via VfL Wolfsburg.