Leverkusen announce Bailey signing

Bayern Leverkusen have announced the signing of K.R.C. Genk youngster, Leon Bailey, for a reported fee of €20 million.

The Jamaican winger has been in high-demand this season due his performances for the Belgian side both domestically and on the European stage, with a number of Premier League sides reportedly keen on the 19-year-old.

A man in demand

In 19 Jupiler Pro League appearances this season, Bailey only hit the net once, however he assisted six goals. Only when you look at his European stats do you start to realise the quality of Bailey.

In 12 Europa League games this season, Bailey scored seven goals and created three, making the forward the most prolific player in the Europa League this season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bailey said: “Bayer 04 are a good club. I’d like to take my next important step here. Leverkusen are well known as a club where you can really develop."

Bailey added, "And the way they play football is attractive. I like that.”

An interesting route to the top

Bailey had been at the Blauw-Wit since the age of 17 after a road trip around Europe that saw the Kingston-born attacker almost sign for Ajax and Standard Liege, and an incredible tale that saw Bailey’s adoptive father allegedly be abducted for four months prior to Bailey’s official move to Genk.

Despite Genk still being in the Europa League, Bailey will be viable to play for his new side in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid on February 21st.

Bayer CEO Michael Schade also spoke to the club’s website about the signing of Bailey, Schade said: "In Leon Bailey we have brought in another highly promising player on a long-term deal."

Schlade also added, "This lad was also high up on the wish list of many other European clubs," before concluding, "That makes as even happier to have won out against such strong competition."