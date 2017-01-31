Ofori and Brekalo join VfB Stuttgart

On Tuesday, VfB Stuttgart confirmed the arrival of both Ebenezer Ofori and Josip Brekalo.

Ofori joins from AIK Solna on a deal through to 2020, while Brekalo has come in on loan from VfL Wolfsburg. Stuttgart have secured him until 2017, and that loan would be extended until 2018 should they be promoted.

More exciting youngsters for Wolf

Ofori, despite being just 21, has already played over 100 games for AIK and impressed hugely at the base of their midfield. However, the Ghanaian, who will wear number 22, has also featured across the pitch – largely at left-back and on the left of midfield.

For a defensive midfielder, Ofori has an impressive record going forward having contributed 15 assists and five goals during his time in Sweden. He is the second high-profile player to leave AIK during the window, having already lost Alexander Isak to Borussia Dortmund.

Brekalo has failed to break into the Wolfsburg side despite coming into the Bundesliga side with plenty of plaudits. The winger has made just four appearances for the first-team, with a further two for the reserves in the Regionalliga.

The Wolves paid a handsome fee of over £5m for the 18-year-old Croatian back in the summer, although he has found it hard to breakthrough with stiff competition in the wide areas. The arrival of Paul-Georges Ntep certainly did not help his bid to gain more play time.

Schindelmeiser has his say

Speaking to the official club website, sporting director, Jan Schindelmeiser told of his delight at signing Ofori: “With Ebenezer Ofori we have signed a young player who can develop, that has already made the jump into the Ghanaian national team and could gather experience in European football in Solna.”

He added, “He is an agile, lively and strong left-footer and was watched by us for a long period of time. Ebenezer can also play in various position in midfield, as well as being able to play as a left-back, this combination was very important for us in the evaluation of the player.”

On Brekalo, he explained: “Josip Brekalo is one of the top talents born in 1998 in Europe. After the injury to Tobias Werner, we have closed a short-term gap in attack with the signing of Josip Brekalo. Josip is keen to prove himself and he fits our concept brilliantly."