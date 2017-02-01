Ring swaps Kaiserslautern for New York City

On Wednesday, New York City FC confirmed the arrival of 1. FC Kaiserslautern's Alexander Ring.

The Finland international will be a fully fledged NYCFC player pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, with Targeted Allocation Money used to bring him to the club.

It has not been confirmed by either side what the fee involved was, or as to how long his contract is in New York.

Time for a new adventure

Ring has known football outside of Germany in his career, despite having grown up in the country and enjoying his time there with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Kaiserslautern. His most successful period came with HJK Helsinki back in his homeland, where he won the Finnish League twice and the Cup once.

Speaking to the NYCFC club website, Ring said: “I’ve watched the MLS games they show on Eurosport in Germany and it’s a very physical league and maybe an underestimated one." He added, “I’m now really looking forward to coming to America to show people what I can do on the pitch.”

Quiet transfer window for Kaiserslautern

Given the financial restraints and issues that the club completely have, it is perhaps no surprise that the Red Devils didn't sign a single player in January. Alongside Ring, Robert Pich left the club in early January after failing to make an impact at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion during his short stay.

It may be a worry that Norbert Meier hasn't seen any new faces come in the door. However, after the success Robin Koch and Julian Pollersbeck have had after their promotion to the first-team, it maybe the case that there are more chances given to those on the fringe and the promising players in the youth academy.

Their first game without Ring will see them play host to the in-form Würzburger Kickers on Friday evening.