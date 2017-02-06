Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview: Holders looking to extend dominance over Wolves

The DFB-Pokal returns this week, with the two teams to have shared the last four titles between them meeting at the Allianz Arena for their third round tie.

Bayern Munich will be look to put their slip up in the league against FC Schalke 04 at the weekend behind them, and there are few teams they would relish playing more than VfL Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg are struggling at the wrong end of the Bundesliga, and they have never won in Munich against Bayern. But could they put that poor record to one side and cause what would be a significant upset?

Both sides keen to improve form

Holders Bayern have naturally eased their way through the Pokal so far this season. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena in August, before a relatively straightforward 3-1 win against FC Augsburg in October’s second round match.

Wolfsburg, winners of the competition for the first time in 2015, reached the third round with narrow victories over lower league opposition, winning 2-1 at FSV Frankfurt before beating 1. FC Heidenham 1-0 in the second round.

Bayern’s draw in the Bundesliga against Schalke 04 on Saturday ended a run of seven consecutive league victories, although their wins against SC Freiburg and Werder Bremen did not come easy either. Wolfsburg on the other hand, straggling in fourteenth place, have lost both of their previous two games, against FC Augsburg and 1. FC Köln.

History heavily in Bayern’s favour

Wolfsburg have an awful record against Bayern, winning just five of their 45 meetings – all at home. Their last victory was the penalty shootout win in the DFL-Supercup in 2015, whilst they had also beaten them in their previous meeting that January.

Otherwise it’s been nothing but misery when the Wolves meet the record champions. They have conceded ten goals in last two trips to Allianz Arena too – the 5-0 defeat in December coming 15 months after Lewandowski scored five times in nine minutes against them.

Bayern have won all five meetings between the sides in the Pokal, including a penalty shootout victory in their first such encounter in September 1997. Bayern had a 3-1 win in the second round last season, and inflicted another thrashing in April 2013, winning 6-1 – the scourge for Wolfsburg that time happened to be one of their current players, Mario Gomez.

Neither side underestimating the other

As always seems to be the case with them, Bayern’s failure to win at the weekend has triggered an impromptu public inquest. Reflecting on this, Carlo Ancelotti said that "I'm not happy if my team doesn’t play well,” but that results matter too, and that he was trying to achieve a balance of the two.

He also admitted that they had been focusing in training on ensuring they are ready for the challenges ahead. He said that “we’ve been working very hard because the aim was to be in top shape” for when the fixtures started coming thick and fast, admitting that focus may have impacted on their recent performances.

Somewhat wisely, Wolfsburg are paying no attention to Bayern’s dip in form. “We can’t afford to hope for a weakened Bayern,” said sporting director Olaf Rebbe, saying it “would be a huge mistake" to do so.

Head coach Valérien Ismaël says his side would have to be “very disciplined” and be “persistent” in trying to expose them. He feels that they can do that by breaking through into the penalty box, which he has seen as a defensive weakness for Bayern in recent weeks.

Ancelotti meanwhile believes it will be “a difficult game.” He believes that they will look to catch Bayern on the counterattack, and as a result his side will need to “put all our effort out onto the pitch.”

Thiago and Kimmich back for Bayern

Ancelotti confirmed Thiago has recovered from his recent hamstring injury and will start, confirmed “he can play 90 minutes.” Joshua Kimmich is also available, with only Jérôme Boateng and Franck Ribéry absent.

Ancelotti hinted that Thomas Müller would be rotated out for the tie, saying that “everyone needs a break.” Meanwhile full-backs Philipp Lahm and David Alaba would seem likely starters after making only substitute appearances against Schalke.

For Wolfsburg, Christian Träsch has been ruled out with a thigh injury, and he will join fellow absentees Philipp Wollscheid and Sebastian Jung. Ashkan Dejagah is also unlikely to appear as he continues to build up his match fitness following his return to the club last week.

They have tended to rotate their keepers in the competition, meaning Koen Casteels may start ahead of Diego Bengalio. However Ismaël refused to commit on any selection issues, simply saying a decision would be made on the team after Monday’s training session.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1) Neuer; Lahm, Martínez, Hummels, Alaba; Kimmich, Vidal; Coman, Thiago, Costa; Lewandowski.

VfL Wolfsburg: (4-2-3-1) Casteels; Seguin, Bruma, Rodríguez, Gerhardt; Gustavo, Guilavogui; Vieirinha, Malli, Ntep; Gomez.

