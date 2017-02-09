Hartmann and Minge extend with Dynamo Dresden

It's been a busy start to the week for Dynamo Dresden fans, as they extended with two key personnel at the club.

Both sporting director, Ralf Minge and captain, Marco Hartmann have been tied down to the Saxony side for the coming years.

Minge is now contracted until 2018, adding a year onto his current deal, while Hartmann's three-year extension takes him through to 2020.

Hartmann praises trust

Hartmann joined the club back in 2013 from Hallescher FC and has since become a vital part of their success and return to 2. Bundesliga.

He was made captain upon Michael Hefele's departure in the summer and has gone from strength to strength in the role, not missing a single game all season.

The 28-year-old told the club website, "With Dynamo and in Dresden I feel absolutely great and have a lot to thank the people for here."

Hartmann continued, "Ralf Minge and Uwe Neuhaus have always given me the feeling, that they are behind me and want to build on me, even in difficult periods."

He explained, "Moreover I am very proud of the development that the sporting team has undergone in the last few years."

Minge making the difference

Since his return to Dynamo in 2014, Minge has led the club to new-found success and stability across the youth academy and first-team.

The club are now free of debt and will receive their TV money next season, and with a new training ground on the way things are looking brighter than ever in Saxony.

Speaking to the club website, chairman Jens Heinig said: "Since his return in 2014 as a sporting director, Ralf Minge has shaped this club in the sports field like no other."

He added, "Together with his team, he has developed both the professional team and the youth academy exemplarily, strategically and sustainably."

Heinig concluded, "Great sporting successes in all fields over the past three years bear witness to this."