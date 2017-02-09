Forsberg extends with RB Leipzig

On Wednesday, RB Leipzig confirmed that they had agreed an extension to Emil Forsberg's contract.

Having just extended his deal in February 2016 until 2021, he has been tied down to the Red Bulls by a further year through to 2022.

This should fight off any interest that may come in during summer, but Bild say that Forsberg has become the first Leipzig player to break their self-imposed €3m salary cap.

Heavy influence in Leipzig's rise

After shining in Sweden with Malmö FF, Forsberg made the move to Saxony in January 2015. Since his first half season where he failed to find the net, the 25-year-old has been a key player on the left-wing that has been their main asset in gaining promotion and their first Bundesliga campaign.

Forsberg has five goals and nine assists in just 15 Bundesliga games and will be hoping to add to that now that his suspension, for seeing red against Bayern Munich, has come to an end.

Rangnick and Forsberg have their say

Speaking to the club website upon the extension, sporting director, Ralf Rangnick commented: "Emil is an absolutely top player and person at RB Leipzig. He has played an amazing Bundesliga season and feels great in the team and the city."

He added, "The premature extension of his contract confirms once again the path that we have chosen together and will go on in the coming years."

Forsberg himself also explained how he was feeling once the news broke, "I am delighted that I have extended my contract by a further year. I feel truly great here and valued and still want to achieve a lot with RB Leipzig."

The Swede concluded, "The club is ambition and has a huge potential. I want to contribute my part to a continually successful future."