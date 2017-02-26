FC Ingolstadt 04 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach: Stindl and Hahn inspire Foals to victory over resolute Die Schanzer

Borussia Monchengladbach continued their impressive form since Dieter Hecking took over on Sunday afternoon by defeating FC Ingolstadt 04 2-0 at Audi SportPark to move up to tenth in the Bundesliga table.

It was a game that needed something to happen and when it did it was a very big moment in the game. Lars Stindl put the ball in the net on the hour mark to open the scoring but he did so with his hand but it was not spotted by the officials and that meant the goal stood.

Andre Hahn then added a second goal in injury time at the end of the second half to ensure that the Foals came away with a very important victory in a very difficult game.

Very even first half as both sides fail to impress

The game itself was one that failed to impress in the first half as both teams really couldn't create many chances as both teams really cancelled each other out well.

The only chance that the Foals created was when Stindl found some space outside the box but saw his shot well-saved by Martin Hansen.

On the other hand, the home side created only one chance of note in the first half themselves when from a corner kick as Marcel Tisserand was unmarked in the box but he put his header wll over the bar when he should have at least hit the target.

Brighter start to the second half as Stindl opened the scoring for the visitors

The second half started much better though as just a few minutes into it, Yann Sommer had to make a fantastic diving save to prevent Marvin Matip from opening the scoring from a header.

It turned out to be an important save as on the hour mark the visitors took the lead. Stindl was the man to opening the scoring for his side after the ball was flicked onto the back post from a corner kick but the problem with the goal was the fact that the ball went into the back of the net through his arm and was allowed much to the disappointment of the home players.

They could have made it two soon after when Fabian Johnson played the ball to Josip Drmić in space in the box but the striker put his shot wide of the goal when he should have done so much better.

It could have proved costly as Almog Cohen produced a moment of magic for the home side with a fantastic volley from outside the box and if it wasn't for a superb save from Sommer, then the game would gave finished on level terms.

Hahn scored a second in stoppage time to seal the three points for the visitors

As it did though the visitors managed to kill the game all together with a second goal in stoppage time when on the break, the visitors passed the ball quick and it ended with a goal from Hahn, who confidently put the ball into the back of the net after a good pass from Mahmoud Dahoud.

That was literally the last piece of action in the game as the Foals came away with a very important three points while Ingolstadt stay in the relegation places for yet another week.