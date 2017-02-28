Lotte-Dortmund Pokal tie called off after snow

Heavy snow an hour before kick-off forced the postponement of the eagerly-anticipated DFB-Pokal tie between Sportfreunde Lotte and Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The pitch at the FRIMO Stadion had already been in poor condition following recent poor weather, and the snow had left it completely unplayable.

The game is now expected to take place on the 14 March, with official confirmation to follow on Wednesday.

Condition of pitch worsened by snow

The quarter-final tie was set to be one of the biggest matches in Lotte’s history, after the club had beaten Werder Bremen, Bayer Leverkusen and 1860 Munich to reach this stage of the competition.

Despite some speculation about the game being moved when the draw was made three weeks’ ago, it was still set to take place at the FRIMO Stadion, which holds just over 10,000 spectators.

However Lotte’s previous two home matches in the 3. Liga, including the scheduled game against Chemitzer FC last weekend, had been postponed to the poor state of the pitch. It had though been ready to play before Tuesday’s snow flurry.

The club from North-Rhine Westphalia, who were promoted to the national third-tier for the first time in their history last year, have only basic facilities at their ground, with undersoil heating, a standard at higher levels, not set to be installed until the summer.

Watzke calls for game to be moved

Speaking after the game was called off around 30 minutes before kick-off, referee Felix Brych said that the pitch had been softened by the snow and as a result he could not “guarantee the players will remain fit and healthy,” which was his “biggest concern.”

Lotte coach Ismail Atalan said the club “supported” the decision, although goalkeeper Benedikt Fernandez felt that the pitch was “no worse than yesterday or the day before.” The club meanwhile apologies to all fans and volunteers at the game.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed the game was likely to be played in two weeks’ time, and he also said he felt the game should not take place in Lotte. He said that as the pitch had been in a bad way for some time, it “will not get any better in the next few weeks.”

The DFB have confirmed a decision will be made on the rescheduled game on Wednesday, whilst the semi-final draw will still take place on Wednesday evening following two further quarter-finals. Eintracht Frankfurt became the first team to book their last-four spot earlier on Tuesday with a 1-0 win against Arminia Bielefeld.

