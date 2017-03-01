Aue and Dotchev go their separate ways

After stories had circulated late on Monday evening, it was made official on Tuesday. Pavel Dotchev confirmed that he had resigned as Erzgebirge Aue head coach.

MDR and then Bild had run with the story that the 51-year-old had handed in his resignation, which the club has now accepted.

Dotchev and president, Helge Leonhardt were present at the press conference on Tuesday morning to inform the gathered media of the former's decision.

A sorry end to a productive stint

Following the 4-1 loss to Dynamo Dresden that has them at the bottom of the 2. Bundesliga table, the Sachsenderby defeat proved to be the final straw for Dotchev.

"I really do not want to say anything about it today, I have to let it sink. It hurts," he said following the game and he still appeared in such a mood on Tuesday.

However, Aue's place at the bottom does not tell the full story of an otherwise positive experience for both the club and the outgoing head coach.

The Bulgarian earned Aue promotion back to the second tier at the first time of asking. Having taken over from last season, Dotchev led them to second place in 3. Liga.

Not helped by the severe injury to Martin Männel and the inability to feed Pascal Köpke on a regular basis, it has been an uphill task a division above.

Who will take over?

In relation to a possible replacement, nothing has been decided and Leonhardt confirmed "there was no plan B" and "a head coach must be found, that is the next task".

The first training session without Dotchev will be taken by assistant coaches, Robin Lenk, Werner Schoupa and Max Urwantschky on an interim basis.

Aue will be hoping to get back on track as quickly as possible, as they have a huge relegation clash with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday that could be crucial to their survival.