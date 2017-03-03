FC Augsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig: Brave hosts earn impressive draw as Die Bullen lose more ground in title race

FC Augsburg earned an impressive point in the Bundesliga on Friday evening after they held RB Leipzig 2-2 at WWK Arena in a game that highlighted how teams should play against the visitors.

A strong start from the home side saw them take the lead in the 19th minute through a wonderful strike from Konstantinos Stafylidis.

As they have done all season though, the visitors hit back through a well-worked move that ended with Timo Werner getting the equaliser.

Marvin Compper then headed the visitors into the lead at the start of the second half before Martin Hinteregger earned a point for home side on the hour mark.

A strong start from the hosts rewarded with wonder goal from Stafylidis

The hosts began the game on the front foot and they almost took the lead in the first minute of the game after a mistake in the visitor's defence.

A high ball didn't get cleared properly and that let Ji Dong-won through on goal but he put his shot well wide of goal when he should have at least tested the keeper.

Their impressive start to the game was finally rewarded in spectacular style before the 20-minute mark. Stafylidis unleashed a fantastic 30 yard strike which went flying into the top corner of the net to give the hosts exactly what they deserved.

Werner netted yet again to get the Bulls back on level terms

The opening goal seemed to wake the visitor's up as they stepped up their play and got themselves back on level terms with a well-worked goal.

The impressive Naby Keita picked the ball up in space and played a great ball through to Werner, who made no mistake by putting the ball in the net via a deflection to get the visitors back level.

After the equaliser, the visitors started to control the game well without create the amount of chances they would have liked.

A flurry of late tackles and yellow cards followed before the end of the first half as both sides tried to impose their physical side on each other to try and take control of a very intriguing first half.

Visitor's strong start to the second half rewarded with Compper heading them into the lead

Something must have been said to the visitors during half-time break as they came out the blocks quickly at the start of the second half and almost took the lead.

Emil Forsberg's long range effort was heading into the back of the net but for a brilliant diving save from Marwin Hitz to keep it out.

It didn't matter much though as visitors did go in front from a corner kick. It was delivered into the area by the impressive Forsberg, who picked out Compper, who in turn guided his header into the net.

From there it looked like their was only one team going win the game as they continued to pile forward looking for a third goal. Keita saw a good shot from the edge of the box well-saved by Hitz.

Hinteregger's composed finished earned the hosts a well-deserved point

It proved costly that they didn't get a third goal as the hosts got themselves back on level terms on the hour mark. The goal came from a counter attack as Koo Ja-Cheol played the killer ball through to Hinteregger, who made no mistake by putting the ball into the net.

The game then became more stretched as both teams went in search of a winner. The hosts came the closest to winning the game in the final moments as a good move ended with Stafylidis having the ball inside the box but his fierce shot came back off the post with the goalkeeper beaten.

It meant that the game finished as a draw in a game that the hosts gave as good as they got and showed the rest of the Bundesliga teams exactly how to play against the Red Bulls.