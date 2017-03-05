Bayer Leverkusen call time on Roger Schmidt after heavy defeat

Bayer Leverkusen have parted company with head coach Roger Schmidt in the aftermath of Saturday’s 6-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The 49-year-old leaves the club after two-and-a-half years in charge, with der Werkself tenth in the Bundesliga table and in danger of missing out on European qualification for the first time since 2009.

No decision on a replacement, temporary or otherwise, has been announced at this time. Michael Schade and Rudi Völler will hold a press conference tomorrow.

Leverkusen never quite able to fulfil their promise

Schmidt succeeded the late Sascha Lewandowski in the summer of 2014, after he had temporarily replaced Sami Hyypiä at the end of the previous season. Schmidt was fresh from winning the double in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, having previously managed Delbrücker SC, Preußen Münster and SC Paderborn 07.

Schmidt developed a highly-enterprising team in his time with the club. They secured top four finishes in both of his full seasons in charge, with numerous young players, most notably Julian Brandt, making a name for themselves under his tutorage.

Many felt though that he club needed to kick on under him, but this season has been a very inconsistent one, despite reaching the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. Leverkusen’s 11 defeats in the Bundesliga are as many as in each of the past seven completed seasons.

Although they have not been helped by injuries or suspensions, they had lost four of their last six matches, with the final straw for the club appearing to be the defeat in Dortmund. Despite being linked with numerous top clubs, it’s a case of what might have been for Schmidt at Leverkusen.

Völler calls on players to take responsibility

Both managing director Schade and sporting director Völler expressed their regrets at having to let Schmidt go in the announcement made by the club on Sunday. However both felt that the club had to act.

Schade described the separation as “unavoidable” in light of “the further development and strategic goals” of the club – namely qualifying for Europe and particularly the Champions League.

He thanked Schmidt for leading the club in the group stages of the Champions League on three occasions (including through the play-offs in 2014 and 2016), as well as the “exemplary job” he did in bringing through younger players at the club, who have since gone on become internationals.

Völler meanwhile added that the team had “seldom” shown its true qualities this season, and with Schmidt’s departure he has called it “the responsibility and duty of the players” to prove what they can do for the rest of the season.

Quotes via Bayer Leverkusen.