Rico Benatelli to join Dresden on free transfer

Dynamo Dresden have announced that they will sign Würzburger Kickers midfielder Rico Benatelli on a free transfer in the summer.

The 24-year-old is Dresden’s first signing ahead of next season, and has signed a two-year deal with the club.

He brings with him plenty of 2. Bundesliga experience, having also played at that level with another Saxony club, Erzgebirge Aue, before joining Würzburg.

Core part of Würzburg promotion squad

Benatelli has been an integral part of Bernd Hollerbach’s Würzburg side since he joined from Aue in 2015. He has made 58 leagues appearances for the club, as they won promotion from the 3. Liga last season and in the 2. Bundesliga this season, scoring eight goals along the way.

He started out as a youngster with VfL Bochum, before moving on to Borussia Dortmund. He never appeared for the first team, but played in both the third and fourth tiers of German football with their second team before leaving for Aue, where he made 52 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga between 2013 and 2015.

News of his departure will be a big blow for Würzburg, whose 2. Bundesliga status could come under threat after a run of just one win in 12 games, and four defeats in the last five games, including the 2-0 defeat against Benatelli’s future club last weekend.

Extra competition for Dresden in midfield

Dynamo sporting director Ralf Minge described Benatelli as the club’s “first new building block” for next season. Speaking to the club’s website, he said that the club were “convinced” that Benatelli would “fit very well” with the team and “increase the competition in central midfield.”

Bentatelli himself gave the usual platitudes about leaving Würzburg, describing his time there as “intensive and successful.” However he said that it would be “something special” to join a “great club” in the summer, and that he was hoping to “take the next step” with Dynamo.

Although he is the first signing Dresden have made ahead of the summer, they already know that they will have to plan without winger Marvin Stefaniak, whose upcoming move to VfL Wolfsburg was confirmed in September.

Quotes via Dynamo Dresden.