Arminia Bielefeld and Jürgen Kramny go their separate ways

On Tuesday morning, Arminia Bielefeld confirmed that they had sacked Jürgen Kramny as the club's head coach.

The former VfB Stuttgart boss was only able to take 12 points from 12 games, meaning that the Bielefelder Alm will soon be home to a third new manager this season.

Bielefeld did announce that Kramny's assistant, Carsten Rump will be in interim charge for their 2. Bundesliga clash with 1. FC Kaiserslatuern on Friday evening.

Can Arminia beat the drop?

With Rump back in charge, the Bielefed board will be hoping he had the same galvanising effect against the Red Devils as he did during his previous three games as interim head coach. He picked up two wins from three games, beating Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal and SV Sandhausen in the league.

Yet it remains to be seen who will take over permanently from Kramny, who was in charge for 12 games - just two more than previous head coach, Rüdiger Rehm.

He collected just five points from his 10 games in charge, which sparked the initial change in management. For a side yet to win away from home and that haven't been above 15th since Matchday 4, change is a must.

Arabi and Ostrowski have their say

Speaking on the decision to the club website, sporting director Samir Arabi commented, "After the results and impressions of the last few weeks, especially after the showings in the home game against Aue and in Nürnberg, we have lost the conviction to reach our goals in the past structure."

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hartmut Ostrowski also gave his thoughts: "Following a thorough review of the past few weeks, the Supervisory Board unanimously followed the management's proposal to create new stimuli for the remaining season with a new structure in the coaching team."