Borussia Dortmund duo Castro and Larsen sign contract extensions

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that midfield duo Gonzalo Castro and Jacob Bruun Larsen have extended their contracts until 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Castro has become a key component of Dortmund's side since leaving Leverkusen

Castro has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's men this season missing just six matches, whilst 18-year-old Larsen is yet to make his senior debut although the decision to extend his contract is a sign of his potential.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website that Castro "has developed into a very valuable member of the team" since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, and added that he is a key component to the squad "both sportingly and by his personality."

Castro also spoke upon signing the three-year extension, saying that he is "very happy with the confidence that the club brings me" before adding that "it makes me proud to wear the black and yellow jersey and play football before these great fans."

The 29-year-old made 286 appearances for Leverkusen across an 11 year span after he graduated from their youth side, before his move to Dortmund materialised in the summer of 2015.

Larsen has been involved in several first-team friendlies this season.

Danish youngster's extension a testament to his potential ability

Larsen on the other hand is definitely seen as one for the future at the age of 18, and the faith shown by Tuchel to award him a contract until 2021 can only be a testament to the expectations that staff have of the Danish winger for the coming years.

The Denmark U19 international is currently out of action due to a metartasal fracture and is not expected to be back with the Dortmund U19 squad until June this year.

Dortmund's next fixture in the Bundesliga is a home match against 17th placed Ingolstadt, as Tuchel's side look to secure their spot in the third automatic Champions League position.