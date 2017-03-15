Atlético Madrid (4) 0-0 (2) Bayer Leverkusen: Goalkeepers star as Spaniards go through

Bayer Leverkusen produced a solid display in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie with Atlético Madrid, but the 2014 and 2016 finalists comfortably progressed to the quarter-finals.

The stars of the goalless draw in the Spanish capital were the two goalkeepers, with Bernd Leno preventing the hosts from extending their lead in the first half, before a superb second half display from his counterpart Jan Oblak.

However Diego Simeone’s side were never in danger of conceding the three goals that the Germans needed to have any chance of progressing, and rarely felt to need to go into top gear themselves.

Atlético in control of the tie

Atlético came in to the second leg with a big advantage after winning the first in Germany 4-2, leaving Leverkusen needed at least three goals. Leverkusen have had a change of manager since then, with Roger Schmidt sacked and replaced until the end of the season by Tayfun Korkut.

Simeone made four changes from the narrow 1-0 victory against Granada CF at the weekend. Juanfran, Stefan Savic, Filipe Luís and Nico Gaitán made way for Sime Vrsaljko, José Giménez, Lucas Hernández and Ángel Correa. Fernando Torres returned on the bench after his head injury against Deportivo de La Coruña two weeks ago.

As for Leverkusen, they made two changes from their 1-1 draw in Korkut’s first game against Werder Bremen on Friday night. Roberto Hilbert, frozen out by Schmidt, made just a second appearance of the season in place of the suspended Benjamin Henrichs, whilst Tin Jedvaj replaced Omar Toprak, who was injured. Julian Baumgartlinger and Kevin Volland also came in from the first leg.

Solidity leads to stalemate first half

The game got off to an intriguing start. Leverkusen started well, with Volland going wide early on. They managed to keep Atlético quiet going forward, but in truth the hosts knew they didn’t need to force the issue. Their first real chance came when Correa was set up by Koke, but his shot was blocked by Hilbert.

Leverkusen did push the goals they required, but found themselves thwarted by Atlético’s sturdy defence. Julian Brandt was lively, but had one good chance slip by when disposed by Giménez, before setting up Javier Hernández for a shot over the bar. Otherwise they were limited to shots from distant, such as from Baumgartlinger and Kevin Kampl.

Late in the half though Atlético had two excellent chances, denied both times by Leno, wearing a face mask after breaking his nose against Bremen. A one-touch pass from Antoine Griezmann set up Correa, whose shot was sent wide by Leno, with Koke’s low drive receiving the same fate after a one-two with Correa.

The defensive qualities were emphasised as well though before half-time. Kampl set up Hernández, but he was disposed efficiently by Diego Godín, captain in the absence of Gabi, who along with Luís was suspended.

Godin keeps Leverkusen out

Leverkusen had another good chance to get a foothold in the game just after the break. Brandt played an excellent pass to Volland, but rather than squaring for Hernández he tried for the shot, going wide, with too much power on it for the Mexican to chase it down at the left post.

Atlético responded with two opportunities of their own, with Jedvaj doing well to force Correa into shooting wide. Yannick Carrasco then set up Griezmann, who tried to dink the ball over the head of Leno, but he went wide of the mark as well.

Leverkusen’s best chances of all came all at once. Brandt should have scored first, only for Oblak to stay big and block his shot. The Atlético keeper then made not one but two saves on the rebound from Volland, before the play ended with Hernández shooting wide. A superb passage of play from the Slovenian shot-stopper.

Both sides had numerous more chances without breaking the deadlock. Oblak made further saves from a long-range Wendell effort as well as Karim Bellarabi and Kampl shots, whilst Griezmann went over after a good Carrasco through ball, with Leno saving a late Saúl Ñíguez effort.

No goals, but job done for Simeone’s men, who reached the last-eight for the fourth consecutive season. Leverkusen bow out in the first knockout stage once again.