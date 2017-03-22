Fürth extend with Gjasula, Sontheimer, Funk and Burchert

Janos Radoki's recent revolution at the head of SpVgg Greuther Fürth has been cause for celebration alone.

However, the Shamrock faithful were handed more boosts at the start of the week as Patrick Sontheimer, Marius Funk and Sascha Burchert all signed extensions to 2020.

There was also an extension for Jurgen Gjasula, with the club making use of an option to keep the midfielder at the club until 2018.

It follows on from the club's weekend win over VfB Stuttgart, and the general good form that has seen them leap from relegation worry to comfortable in sixth place.

Goalkeeping duo staying put

Both Burchert and Funk joined the club in the summer and have been quickly tied down for three further years, as the pair became important parts of the goalkeeping ranks.

Burchert came in from Hertha BSC, and Funk from Stuttgart to bolster the 'keeper corps and have been second and third choice respectively. Given the form of Balazs Megyeri, Burchert hasn't had a look in. Funk, however, is still battling back from injury.

Sontheimer and Gjasula continuing in midfield

The extension of Sontheimer's contract is perhaps the most important deal of all, as the young midfielder has shown his class in midfield over recent weeks. He has played in five of the eight games since the Winter Break and looked at home in the middle.

Sporting director, Ramazan Yildirim had fantastic words of praise for the 18-year-old, who was recently called into the Germany under-19 squad: "He is not just a boy from our youth academy, but he identifies himself 1000% with the Kleeblatt."

The club also made a smart decision to keep Gjasula at the club, who would do well to have his technical ability rub off on players like Sontheimer. The experienced 32-year-old has been plagued by injury this season, and will have a further year to work his way back into the team by virtue of the extension.

Quotes via SpVgg Greuther Fürth