Enrico Valentini agrees a return to Nürnberg

1. FC Nürnberg announced on Wednesday that Karlsruher SC right-back Enrico Valentini will re-join the club in the summer.

Valentini will return to where he started his career on a free transfer. Nürnberg have not revealed any further details about his contract.

He is the third new player to commit to Der Club for next season, with Fabian Bredlow and Alexander Fuchs also set to arrive.

Karlsruhe set to lose an important player

Valentini has been a mainstay of Karlsruhe’s defence in recent seasons, although he has been used further forward recently by current head coach Mirko Slomka and he can play all along either wing.

He joined them on a free transfer from VfR Aalen in 2014, having spent four years there, and was part of the side that finished third in the 2. Bundesliga in his first season, missing out on promotion in a dramatic play-off with Hamburger SV.

In total he has made 76 league appearances for Karlsruhe, scoring twice, and has also filled in as captain on several occasions this season.

He had previously spent 16 years with his home-town club, having joined as a five-year-old. Although he never made a first team appearance, he did play 55 times for their second team in the now-disbanded Regionalliga Süd.

Valentini “looking forward” to returning home

Andreas Bornemann, sporting director at Nürnberg, highlighted Valentini’s professionalism and flexibility as his key strengths. He also said that the club was “delighted” that he was “returning to his footballing roots.”

Valentini himself admitted that he had “never made of a secret” of his affections for his first club and said he was “looking forward” to going back.

He also said that he will “naturally give everything” for his current club, who are bottom of the league, until the end of the season. Karlsruhe’s first game after the international break will coincidentally be away to Nürnberg.

There will also be a family reunion of sorts in Nürnberg, with Valentini’s sister Luana a press officer at the club.

