Mexico take the lead in CONCACAF Qualifiers

Mexico put in a great performance in the Azteca Stadium, early on Saturday morning to easily beat Costa Rica and take the lead in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers after three games.

The opening goal fell on the sixth minute, when the former Manchester United striker, Javier Hernández chipped the ball over Keylor Navas. The second goal came in the last minute of the first half, when Néstor Araujo beat Navas with a great header from a Carlos Vela cross, with his second assist of the night.

USA get back on the victory path

The USMNT earned a huge victory over the Honduran side last night on Bruce Arena's return to the American bench at the Avaya Stadium in San José, California.

It was a tremendous night for Clint Dempsey, who scored a hat-trick. Sebastian Lletget, Michael Bradley and Christian Pulisic also got on the scoresheet to give the USMNT their first victory in the latest round of qualifying, with an extremely mature performance from the latter.

Arena's men walked over a Honduran side which offered no reaction to the constant American attacks, as they sit below the hosts in sixth.

Trinidad and Tobago get their first victory over Panama

With a single long range goal from Kevin Molina, the Caribbean side got their first victory of the round to keep alive their hopes of a return to the World Cup. Panama tried hard to level the match, but their efforts weren't good enough to find a way through and the crucial equaliser.

Next Tuesday, the fourth matchday will be held with Honduras versus Costa Rica (9pm UK time) in the Metropolitano Stadium in San Pedro Sula. Mexico will try to stay unbeaten with their visit to Trinidad and Tobago with Jurgen Damm and Chicharito injured (11 pm UK time). Things will close as Panama host the United States on a very important match (Wednesday 2:05 UK time).

Standings of the Final Round