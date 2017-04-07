SC Freiburg vs 1.FSV Mainz 05 Preview: Europa League chasers looking to climb into the top six against relegation battlers

SC Freiburg host 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the Schwarzwald-Stadion tomorrow afternoon as the home side look to gain ground on Hertha Berlin and 1. FC Köln in the race for the Europa League, with two points separating them from the two.

Mainz meanwhile have been dragged into a relegation battle and are only above 16th-placed Augsburg on goal difference, leaving the relegation play-off places a real possibility if Martin Schmidt's side can't get their act together in time.

Newly-promoted Freiburg enjoying great success in their first season back in the top-flight

Few would have expected that Freiburg would be in contention for European football at this stage of the season in the first season back in the Bundesliga.

Last season's 2.Bundesliga champions were expected to be in and around the relegation places as any newly promoted side would, but both they and runners-up RB Leipzig have defied the odds to sit second and seventh with seven games remaining.

Christian Streich's side are now three league games without a win following last week's 5-2 home defeat to an in-form Werder Bremen side, with their last win coming almost two months ago in the form of a 2-1 victory against fellow high-flyers FC Köln.

Freiburg have now conceded 47 goals in the Bundesliga, a total only beaten by the 53 conceded by rock bottom side SV Darmstadt and the 50 given away by Hamburger SV.

They may yet have any player to hit double figures in league goals this season, but they do have a few players capable of finding the net with Mainz loanee Florian Niederlechner, Maximilian Philipp and Nils Petersen on nine, eight and seven goals respectively.

Embed from Getty Images Schmidt has endured a much more stressful campaign than he did last season.

Mainz suffering from the wrong kind of surprise season this time around

After last season's exploits that saw Mainz finish sixth in the Bundesliga, fans would have expected a top-half finish at the least for Schmidt's men this time around.

Although just nine points separate them from seventh place, they are also just four points away from dropping into the automatic relegation places as well as being level on points with the current occupiers of the play-off place, Augsburg.

The January sale of key man Yunus Malli to fellow strugglers Wolfsburg was not something the fans wanted to see, and Mainz are now winless in their last five league games with four of those resulting in defeat.

Away defeats to bottom two sides, FC Ingolstadt 04 and Darmstadt, have dragged them into a relegation battle, and with their remaining fixtures including trips to Bayern Munich, Köln and the in-form Hamburger SV, it is certainly possible that they could drop into the 2.Bundesliga if they are not careful.

The visitors will hope that they can draw from their 4-2 win over Freiburg back in November as they look to haul themselves away from danger, with a win potentially moving them up two places in the league table.

Team news

In terms of injuries for the hosts, both Jonas Föhrenbach and Philipp are unavailable due to a knee problem and a muscle fibre problem respectively, while on-loan defender Manuel Gulde is doubtful.

Mainz have four absentees due to a combination of injuries and suspensions. Emil Berggreen is not expected back until the end of the season with his long-term cruciate ligament injury and Gaëtan Bussmann is also unavailable.

Defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin will play no part due to his sending off against RB Leipzig, while attacking midfielder Jairo Sampeiro is also unavailable due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Predicted line-ups

SC Freiburg (4-4-2): Schwolow; Ignjovski, Kempf, Soyuncu, Gunter; Haberer, Frantz, Schuster, Grifo; Guede, Niederlechner.

FSV Mainz 05 (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Donati, Bell, Hack, Brosinski; Frei, Latza; Oztunali, Bojan, De Blasis; Cordoba.