1. FC Nürnberg 0-2 FC St. Pauli: Bouhaddouz double revives survival push

Two second-half goals from Aziz Bouhaddouz took FC St. Pauli back out of the 2. Bundesliga bottom three away at 1. FC Nürnberg.

The three points moved them above Erzgebirge Aue and 1. FC Kaiserslautern on goal difference, ahead of their games later in the weekend, and left just seven points between the sides in seventh and seventeenth in the table.

Nürnberg, still in eighth place after this, were left frustrated by poor finishing, meaning a third defeat in five games under Michael Köllner.

Looking to return to winning ways

Since Köllner took interim charge, Nürnberg’s home form had improved with two wins in two before this, although they had lost twice on the road against promotion chasers 1. FC Union Berlin and, in midweek, Hannover 96.

Köllner changed two from the side that started that 1-0 defeat, with Kevin Möhwald and Mikael Ishak replaced by Even Hovland and Dominic Baumann. With Möhwald having a calf problem, Baumann was given his first senior start after three recent appearances from the bench.

St. Pauli somehow failed to score in their goalless draw against SV Sandhausen, despite playing most of the game against ten men. Having looked set to break clear of the bottom three only a few weeks ago, they have now been sucked back down to second-bottom, a whole three points adrift of safety before kick-off.

Looking to change that, Ewald Lienen made three changes. Daniel Buballa, Philipp Ziereis and Kyoung-Rok Choi were out, with Marc Hornschuh, Sören Gonther and Mats Möller Daehli in.

Nürnberg can’t find a decisive opening

Nürnberg started the brighter of the two sides. Tobias Kempe had their first real chance on the counter following a poor St. Pauli corner, but his shot was saved by Philipp Heerwagen. The best opportunity in the early stages fell the way of the visitors, but captain Gonther struck over after the ball was headed on by Lasse Sobiech.

The hosts were firmly in control, although their sights at goal were limited. Heerwagen dealt with attempts from Lukas Mühl and Miso Brecko, whilst Sobiech intercepted a good cross from Kempe. He then resorted to an attempt from outside the box, and came close, with Heerwagen tipping it over.

That triggered a wave of Nürnberg pressure, but after managing to survive that, St. Pauli came more into the game. The best that came of it was when Raphael Schäfer saved Waldemar Sobota’s shot after an excellent weaving run into the box. The veteran keeper also kept out Möller Daehli’s shot with the final act of the half.

Bouhaddouz leads St. Pauli charge

Six minutes into the second half and St. Pauli broke the deadlock. A poor headed from Bulthuis gave the ball away to Cenk Sahin, who charged into the box and forced Schäfer into parring his attempted shot. The keeper though was stranded as Bouhuaddouz slid in to score with the follow-up.

Nürnberg brought on Tim Matavz as they looked for an equaliser. He couldn’t make an immediate impact, and St. Pauli soon doubled the advantage. Bernd Nehrig low shot on goal was probably going to be taken by Schäfer, however with his back to the ball Bouhaddouz stuck a foot out to put it in on the opposite side of the goal.

Try as they might, Nürnberg couldn’t find a way back into the game. Eduard Löwen came closest, with his shot sent over by Heerwagen, but Brecko didn’t come close to the target with his two attempts whilst Kempe was kept frustrated as well. St. Pauli were thus able to comfortably see out another important victory.