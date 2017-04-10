Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco Preview: Europe's great entertainers go head-to-head

One of the more eagerly-anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties begins in West Germany on Tuesday night, as Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco go head-to-head.

It’s a battle between two sides who have scored for fun at times in the competition this season and whilst this isn’t a heavyweight clash in the same vein as some of the other ties, it could prove to be the most exciting and entertaining.

Goals expected

Dortmund reached the quarter-finals for the first time in three years with a commanded 4-0 second leg victory over SL Benfica in the last-16, having lost the first leg 1-0. Monaco came out on top in a remarkable tie with Manchester City, sharing 12 goals over both matches and going through on away goals.

When you consider that Ligue 1 leaders Monaco have scored more goals than anyone in Europe’s top five leagues this season – even FC Barcelona can only match their 88 strikes – and that the 21 goals scored by Dortmund in the group stages was a new record, this tie promises to be full of goals.

Dortmund will be looking to bounce back from the 4-1 drumming away at Bayern Munich at the weekend. Despite wobbles away in all competitions, they are nearly invincible at home, although the claim that they are unbeaten at Signal Iduna Park in over two years conveniently ignores August’s DFL-Supercup defeat to Bayern and defeat in an UEFA Europa League dead rubber against PAOK Salonika last season.

Monaco prepared for their trip to Germany by grinding out a 1-0 win at SCO Angers to maintain their three point advantage over Paris Saint-Germain. They have never played Dortmund in UEFA competition, but memories will be fresh of a 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the group stages before Christmas.

Both managers keen to play natural game

Ahead of the game, Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel emphasised his desire for his team to make the most of home advantage. “We will attack when we don’t have the ball, and we will attack when we do have the ball,” he said, summing up Dortmund's style succinctly.

He added that “Monaco have lots of players who impress us,” and that as well as the “individual quality” they possess they are also “compact as a team” and “athletically very strong.” He also admitted that momentum “is a little bit on their side” at the moment, but that his side were “ready” to take them on.

His counterpart Leonardo Jardim is expecting “a very intense game against a very good side,” and he believes that Dortmund’s greater experience of European competition is an advantage for them.

In order to overcome the test, he feels that Monaco should “play to our strengths and show who we are,” but perhaps mindful of the six goals they conceded against Manchester City, and the deadliness of one-time Monaco striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they would also have to be “wary” in defence.

Reus set to return on the bench

Mario Götze, Erik Durm and André Schürrle remain absent for Dortmund, however they should be able to welcome back Marco Reus, who has been out since the beginning of March due to muscular problems. Tuchel confirmed though that he would only be available from the bench.

Also set to return for the Schwarzgelben are the key trio of Julian Weigl, Lukasz Piszczek and Shinji Kagawa after minor problems. Weigl and Piszczek will most likely start, whilst Kagawa will also be in contention to come in.

Monaco have four players missing, with Djibril Sidibé suffering from appendicitis, Gabriel Boschilia and Guido Carrillo injured, and Tiemoué Bakayoko suspended. Leading man Radamel Falcao returned from a hamstring injury to score against Angers.

Almamy Touré looks likely to retain his place at right-back in the absence of Sidibé, whilst there should be recalls for João Moutinho, Thomas Lemar and wunderkind Kylian Mbappé, who were all rested on Saturday.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: (3-4-2-1) Bürki; Pisczcek, Sokratis, Bartra; Pulisic, Weigl, Guerreiro, Schmelzer; Dembélé, Kagawa; Aubameyang.

AS Monaco: (4-4-2) Subasic; Touré, Jemerson, Glik, Mendy; Silva, Moutinho, Fabinho, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappé.

Quotes via Borussia Dortmund and UEFA.