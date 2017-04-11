Juventus 3-0 Barcelona: Dybala shines as Barca falter again away from home

Barcelona find themselves in another sticky situation in the Champions League, with goals from Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini giving Juventus a convincing 3-0 victory in the first-leg of their last-eight clash.

It was an excellent opening 45 minutes from Massimiliano Allegri’s side, with an excellent early chance from Gonzalo Higuaín before Dybala opened the scoring seven minutes in. Gianluigi Buffon produced an excellent save from Andrés Iniesta before Dybala doubled his and Juve’s tally in the 22nd minute.

Juventus continued their dominance into the second period, with two glorious chances from Higuaín before Chiellini rounded off the scoring. Barca went down with a whimper with a half-chance from Luis Suárez, and will once again have to pull out something special at the Nou Camp to reach the next round.

Straight out the traps

Barcelona will count themselves lucky to have made it to this stage, having pulled off the greatest comeback in the last round against Paris-Saint Germain but were once again looking a shadow of themselves in the early proceedings.

Higuaín will be wondering how he didn’t put his side ahead just three minutes in, when he managed to get his head onto Miralem Pjanić’s curling free-kick. The Argentine somehow managed to put his effort straight into the arms of Marc-André ter Stegen who held onto it well.

It wasn’t long however until the Italian's managed to find themselves ahead, as Higuaín did excellently to spread the ball across to Juan Cuadrado. The winger then gave it off to Dybala who produced an excellent turn before curling into the far corner.

From one end to the other

Barcelona had hardly been in the match up to that point, but arguably the best pass of the season was met by an equally excellent save which proved the catalyst for Juve’s second.

Lionel Messi was running towards goal in the 20th minute but the Argentine produced something special, as his pass split Juventus apart and managed to find the run of Iniesta. The skipper did well with his first-time shot, but Buffon went one better as he managed to deflect it wide.

From there Juventus went up the field and added to the scoreline, as it ended with Higuaín cutting it back to his compatriot Dybala. It was an excellent piece of skill towards the edge of the area, as Dybala did brilliantly to curl it around Gerard Piqué and into the bottom corner.

Still going for it

Barca thought they had one back before the half hour mark, as he stole it from Sami Khedira before slotting home from

Suárez's one-two but the Uruguayan was flagged offside.

Higuaín had one final opportunity before the break as he made the run before his flick and hitting on the volley, it was saved well by ter Stegen and Jérémy Mathieu cleared before Dybala could swoop in.

Could have had three

One Argentine was dominating in the Juventus Arena, but it could have quite easily been Higuaín who took the spotlight as he had two great opportunities to score after the restart.

It was a calm build-up in the 52nd minute with Cuadrado teed it up for his teammate on the edge of the area, Higuaín looked to place it in the bottom corner but the ultimately tame effort was collected by ter Stegen.

He was through again moments later as he beat the offside trap and one-on-one with the German, but the angle continued to be against him and ter Stegen saved well with his legs.

Seems to be over

Allegri’s side were continuing to bombard their Spanish opponents, and they seemed to round off the tie with their third goal on an excellent performance. It was simple enough as Chiellini managed to hold the minimal pressure of Javier Mascherano around the six-yard box, and the Italian’s powerful effort came off the far post.

Messi was pulling the strings again as he looked to get his side a crucial away goal especially with their situation in the game. The Argentine did well with his drop of the shoulder before playing the through ball to Suárez, he did well to hold off the pressure of the defender but the effort was deflected wide of the post.