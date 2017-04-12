Score and Goals of Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid  in UCL 2017

Ronaldo's 99th and 100th European club goals mean Bayern's 16-game home winning streak in the Champions League is brought to an end. They will have a tough just in Madrid in six days time too - they'll need to score at least twice.

1-2, Cristiano Ronaldo

1-1, Cristiano Ronaldo

The penalty kicked by Vidal outside

Devre

1-0, Arturo Vidal

Bayern had the better of the first half but should have been 2-0 up after Vidal failed to follow-up his opener from the spot. Ronaldo levelled soon after the break and after Martínez was sent off Real were almost the most likely winners.

FULL TIME. Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid.

90+4: Carvajal delivers another excellent cross, Ronaldo falls down before he can meet it though.

90+2: Free kick from the right from Kroos. Ramos way offside when it's taken and despite pulling back before heading in the goal is disallowed. Still 2-1.

RAMOS SCORES. NO. OFFSIDE.

90+1: Modric not goes off. Mateo Kovacic is on.

90: Vidal has a goal, a penalty miss and now a yellow card. Brings down James and then pushes out at Modric.

86: Not much happening - I think Bayern would be content to take this to Madrid still only one down.

83: Benzema puts the ball in the back of the net, but he's given offside. That's his last contribution, with James Rodríguez coming on.

82: Robben gives Navas something to do, but he takes his shot.

81: Final Bayern change - Müller makes way for Kingsley Coman. Not been his night in place of the injured Lewandowski.

80: Ooh, Marcelo close. Ronaldo crosses it in, Asensio can't connect but Marcelo tries to curl it in. Just wide.

79: Modric shot, it's easy for Neuer to deal with though.

77: And it's finally his 100th European club goal too. Neuer can't stop this one. Excellent cross from Asensio, Ronaldo connects, nutmegging Neuer in the process, but he doesn't have time to react. Real lead.

GOAL REAL MADRID. RONALDO AGAIN.

75: Neuer AGAIN! He holds his arm out strongly to stop a thundering shot from Ronaldo. He's keeping Bayern in this at the moment.

74: Another chance, Modric setting up Asensio, but a more straightforward save for Neuer this time.

73: Close! Caravjal tees up Benzema, much better this time, but his shot is kept out by the feet of Neuer.

72: Good, slow build-up from Real. Asensio sets up a header for Benzema, but it's a poor one, out wide.

66: Before that's taken though, Ribéry is in fact taken off for Douglas Costa. Sergio Ramos takes, but it goes wide.

65: A foolish handball from Ribéry as Bayern try to clear. Free-kick in a dangerous position here for Real. Would be Bale territory if he was still on the pitch.

64: Real make their first move since the red card. Jérôme Boateng deals with Benzema as he comes into the box though, forcing his back to goal.

63: Alonso is forced to fill in at centre-back, until Bayern are able to bring on Juan Bernat, who comes on for the veteran Spaniard.

61: He tries to take the ball of Ronaldo but takes the man down instead. His second yellow in three minutes, and he's off.

BAYERN DOWN TO TEN. MARTÍNEZ SENT OFF!

59: Marcelo with a near-perfect through ball to Benzema - he's offside though.

58: Martínez booked for holding back Ronaldo. Bale meanwhile is going off to be replaced by Marco Asensio.

56: Neuer! Luka Modric with a cross, and Gareth Bale heads it on goal, but the German captain does what he does to keep it out.

55: Benzema goes on a solo run into the box, but he's cut off by the Bayern defence.

52: Müller gives offside twice in the space of about a minute.

51: Real quickly counter. Bale crosses into Ronaldo but a poor first touch sees him give it away.

50: Robben and Ribéry together on the right wing, the Frenchman's cross is blocked though.

47: That didn't take long. Casemiro with a superb diagonal ball to Carvajal, he crosses in and Ronaldo glides through the box to put it in. 1-1.

GOAL REAL. RONALDO.

46: The players are back out and the second half is underway.

A fascinating first 45 minutes - Bayern have definitely edged it, 2-0 would have been harsh though. Join me again in 15 minutes for the second half.

HALF TIME. Bayern Munich 1-0 Real Madrid.

45+2: They almost make the most of it too. Bale with a good strike on his left foot - straight at Neuer though. No indication of how long's been added on.

45+1: That was horrendous. He sends the penalty flying into the stands. An escape for Real just before the break.

HE MISSES!

45: Ribéry with some skill on the edge of the box, shoots towards goal and off Carvajal's hand. The referee points to the spot and he's booked. Vidal to take.

BAYERN HAVE A PENALTY!

44: First yellow card of the game goes to Kroos, slams his body into Müller.

43: Kroos with a good shot following the corner, it goes wide though.

42: Real now with a spell of possession. Eventually, Ronaldo tests Neuer from outside the box. Neuer inevitable is able to get to it to send it wide.

40: Bayern on the attack against and close to a second. Robben crosses it in and Vidal comes in with another powerful header - he can't direct it on goal though. It goes wide. He could have done better.

39: Thiago passes to Lahm, he plays it through to Müller - the best he can do is win a corner. Bayern unable to do much with that.

38: Robben forces Navas to take the ball.

37: Play underway again, Casemiro back on the pitch.

36: The stretcher is out on the pitch but he doesn't need it. He is limping quite badly off the pitch though.

35: Alaba with a cross into Müller but he can't put a header on goal. Play now stops as Casemiro goes down again, this time after bringing down Vidal.

32: Play halted with Casemiro injured after a collision with Thiago.

28: Marcelo crosses into the Bayern box, punched away by Neuer.

25: It comes from another corner. It's excellently played in, and Vidal rises highest and with a powerful header he gives his side the lead. Bayern lead 1-0.

GOAL BAYERN. VIDAL GIVES THEM THE LEAD.

25: Robben gets Bayern another corner. Plays back to Lahm, and eventually it comes to Ribéry, his shot is blocked by Bale.

23: Bayern work the ball around. Robben eventually crosses into Alaba outside the box. He has a crack on goal but it goes wide.

21: Alonso's corner comes to nothing.

21: Robben comes into the box from the left, he tries to get past Ramos but it goes out for a corner.

18: An excellent chance for Real, Benzema heads a Kroos cross, Neuer has to scramble to stop it going in. He's able to take once he got it on the ground. Best chance so far.

17: Benzema tees it up for Kroos, but Alonso gets in the way. Real corner.

16: Ronaldo does indeed take it - well over the goal though.

15: Ronaldo passes to Benzema, but David Alaba catches him and Real have a free-kick on the D. Ronaldo will go for goal here.

14: A delay as Dani Carvajal gets treatment. Quickly back underway.

13: Robben given offside on the right hand side.

11: Marcelo and Ronaldo have the ball on the left for Madrid, but eventually Philipp Lahm wins the ball from the full-back - perhaps a hint of a push there though.

10: It's eventually taken by Alonso, whipped into the box, but Bale heads clear.

8: Bayern counter halted by a foul on Arjen Robben by his former Bayern team-mate Kroos. The hosts have a free-kick out wide on the right.

7: Cristiano Ronaldo tries to have a pop from well outside the box, Martínez gets in the way though. Real unable to create anything else at this point.

5: Alonso with another corner for Bayern but it goes wide off Javi Martínez.

2: Inside the first minute and Thiago wins Bayern the first corner of the game. Arturo Vidal's header from it is taken by Keylor Navas.

0: Bayern Munich get the game underway.

19.43. The two teams are just coming out at the Allianz Arena.

19:41. Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli in charge of proceedings this evening in the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live score today. German fans may have fond memories of him - he refereed the 2013 final against Dortmund. The last time he was in charge of a Real match was in October 2015 in a goalless draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1) Neuer; Lahm, Martínez, Boateng, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago, Ribery; Müller. Subs: Ulreich, Costa, Rafinha, Bernat, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches.

Real Madrid: (4-3-3) Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo. Subs: Casilla, James, Kovacic, Asensio, Morata, Isco, Danilo.

19:30. The Bayern team is also as predicted. Robert Lewandowski, as expected, misses out through injury.

Welcome back. Still more than an hour to go before kick-off, however Real Madrid have already named their starting line-up. I'll confirm it officially once the Bayern team is in but it is the same as predicted below.

That is all for now. Join me again for the official team news and more build-up ahead of kick-off at 19.45 BST.

Bayern Munich: (4-3-3) Neuer; Lahm, Martínez, Boateng, Alaba; Thiago, Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Müller, Ribery.

Real Madrid: (4-3-3) Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Fernández, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Three players are set to appear against their former clubs. Xavi Alonso and Arjen Robben both used to play in Madrid, whilst Toni Kroos is a former Bayern player. Both Alonso and Kroos lined-up against their current clubs in both legs of the tie in 2014.

Real be will without two central defenders, with Pepe sustaining a rib injury against Atlético and Raphaël Varane remains absent with an Achilles problem. Zidane has all but confirmed that Nacho Fernández will start alongside Sergio Ramos.

Bayern will be without Mats Hummels after he sustained an injury in training, whilst Robert Lewandowski is a big doubt after damaging his shoulder in the game against Dortmund. Ancelotti said a decision will be made on Wednesday whether he can play. Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller will return after their recent lay-offs.

The defending champions are in good form as well though. They have won seven in nine since a surprise defeat to Valencia CF. They were held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Atlético Madrid at the weekend though, with Antoine Griezmann pegging them back with his late equaliser. They are still three points ahead of FC Barcelona, with a game in hand, at the top of La Liga.

Bayern have been in sensational form since the end of November, when they surprisingly lost to FC Rostov in the group stage. They have won 19 of the 22 matches played, with their only defeat coming to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim last week. They bounced back from that loss with a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, maintaining their ten point lead on RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern reached the last-eight with a 10-2 aggregate victory over Arsenal after winning both legs 5-1. Real won both legs of their tie with SC Napoli 3-1, having trailed on both occasions, subsequently going through 6-2 on aggregate.

It is worth quickly pointing out that the sides have met, albeit informally, since the 2014 semi-final. They came together in East Rutherford, New Jersey back in early August as part of the International Champions Cup. Real won 1-0 with a late Danilo goal.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has said that he is focused on his own team rather than the opposition. “I’m not thinking about how Madrid will set up tactically,” the 57-year-said, “I need to think about my team.” Zidane has acknowledged that Bayern “know how to dominate a game,” but like Ancelotti, he said that he is only concerned about what his team will do.

And of course, his assistant at the time was his now-counterpart Zinedine Zidane. Speaking ahead of the game, the Frenchman said that he had “learned a lot” from the Italian, but that the fact they know each other “doesn’t mean anything” in determining how the game will go.

This is the first meeting between the two sides for three years. When they played in the semi-finals back in 2014, Real won the home leg 1-0 before winning 4-0 in Munich, going on to win their tenth European Cup – La Decima. Their coach then was of course Carlo Ancelotti.

These are two of the giants of European football, and whoever comes out on top will be well fancied to go on and lift the European Cup in Cardiff at the beginning of June.

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream score updates. I’m James Rees and ahead of kick-off at 19.45 BST there will be plenty of build-up for this titanic encounter.