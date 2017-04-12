Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City: Controversial Griezmann penalty separates the sides

I've been Aaron Stokes, thank you for joining VAVEL's coverage of tonight's game. Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City.

However, Shakespeare's men can be proud of their achievements tonight. They kept the Spanish outfit at bay for large periods of the game.

Griezmann's penalty separates the two sides tonight, despite the original foul being outside the area.

Leicester must overturn a one goal deficit at the King Power Stadium next week.

FULL TIME: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City

91' Juanfran makes a run down the right but the ball over the top is too long and runs out of play.

The Leicester penalty area is crowded with bodies in blue shirts as Atletico keep the ball.

90' Atletico pushing for a second, as they look to kill the tie.

89' Correa dances through a number of blue shirts in the area but drags his shot/cross across goal.

86' Leicester punt a long ball over the top but Oblak can gather with relative ease.

83' CHANCE! Juanfran is played over the top and finds himself free six yards out, he regains himself after slipping but his attempted cross across the goalmouth is cleared for a corner.

Real Madrid have turned it round in Germany. Ronaldo nets again as Martinez is sent off for Bayern.

77' SUB: Vardy is replaced by Slimani as Leicester search for an equaliser.

The Foxes have 15 minutes to grab an away goal.

75' SUB: Torres is off and Thomas is on.

73' CHANCE! Griezmann is played into space by Torres but his drilled ball across the face of goal isn't met by a teammate.

67' SUB: Carrasco is replaced by Correa for the home side.

65' Atletico free kick from the left now but the Foxes counter with Albrighton and Vardy. The latter thinks he's won a corner but it isn't given.

61' CHANCE! Torres wriggles free on the edge of the area but slips when taking his shot. A massive chance for the home side to double their advantage.

60' Mahrez goes down in the area but the referee waves the claims away. The Algerian is up in arms...

58' Huth goes in the book after pulling back Griezmann. Free kick in a dangerous area.

55' CHANCE! Leicester's first clear cut chance of the evening. Mahrez blasts over from the edge of the area after attempting to curl one into the top corner.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Bayern and Madrid is now all square. Ronaldo has levelled the tie.

54' Luis attempts to put in a cross from the left which is deflected from a corner.

49' Benalouane booked after breaking up an Atletico attack. Torres seemed to be through on goal when he was played through.

45' Game back underway.

Griezmann penalty decision very harsh. Referee perhaps had his vision impaired.

Talking points from the first half. Griezmann has been fantastic, causing Leicester defenders a lot of headaches.

Madrid go into the break one goal to the good thanks to Griezmann's penalty.

45' HALF TIME.

Vardy cutting a lonely figure up top by himself.

42' Atletico try to work the ball into the box but the crowd of blue shirts manage to keep them at bay numerous times.

40' Albrighton looks to atone for his foul by attempting a long range strike. Well wide.

37' CHANCE! Koke not closed down quick enough. Pauses, weighs up the shot, then fires one just wide of the target.

36' Leicester keeping the Spanish outfit at bay but now being pinned back in their own half for large periods.

29' CHANCE! Leicester nearly earn a sharp equaliser. Fuchs' long throw is headed narrowly over the bar by Savic.

Drinkwater may have obscured the vision of the referee when the Frenchman was fouled.

Griezmann appears to be outside the area when contact is made... Harsh decision.

28' GOOOOAL! 1-0 ATLETICO. Griezmann tucks away the spot-kick, sending the keeper the wrong way.

27' Atletico spring a counter attack and Griezmann, after running all the way from his own box with the ball, is tripped by Albrighton.

PENALTY TO ATLETICO MADRID.

25 minutes played here and Leicester are starting to come into the game. Increased pressure and presence inside the home side's half. However, still no clear cut chances for the visitors.

20' Mahrez fouled just inside his own half when Leicester try a quick break away.

Leicester's game plan is plain to see. Hoof the ball up and hope Vardy gets on the end of it...

16' CHANCE-ISH... Another effort from distance from the Spaniards. This time Saul has a crack to no avail. Miles over the bar. Craig Shakespeare will be happy for them to hit those efforts all night.

14' CHANCE! Torres again. Another tame effort which Schmeichel can easily gather. Leicester being pinned in their own half at present.

13' One way traffic at the minute. Griezmann trying to pull the strings. The Frenchman thrashes a long-range effort over the bar.

8' CHANCE! Carrasco volleys wide from around eight yards out after getting on the end of Huth's backwards header.

4' Another Atleti chance. Griezmann plays in Koke but his shot is blocked.

3' CHANCE! Koke rattles the woodwork with a long range effort. Schmeichel helpless.

An end to end start at the Calderon. Vardy squares a searching ball across the ball after being played in over the top. Fernando Torres has a low shot saved. Could be a very interesting game here tonight!

0' KICK OFF.

An unchanged team for the third game in a row from Atletico.

The teams are coming out. Can Leicester continue their European fairytale or will Diego Simeone's men be too good for the Foxes?

Leicester kept four consecutive clean sheets in their first four games but have since conceded eight in their last four.

Some pre-match stats for you: Atletico have only conceded three goals so far in the competition. All of those coming against German sides.

Leicester fans have been involved in clashes with police today in Madrid's city centre, with reports of multiple arrests.

And the away side field a bench of: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Gray, Ulloa

Atleti's subs are as followed: Moreira, Correa, Cerci, Hernandez, Thomas, Gaitan, Gimenez

Leicester: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Drinkwater, Ndidi; Mahrez, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.

Atletico: Oblak- Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Filipe- Gabi, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco- Griezmann, Torres.

The team news is in and here is how the two sides will line up this evening.

Good evening, Aaron Stokes here taking through tonight's UEFA Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City at the Vicente Calderón Stadium.

Atleti saw off Bayer Leverkusen in the last round to reach this stage, but don't come into the game off the back of a win either, as they drew 1-1 away to bitter rivals Real Madrid on Saturday. That man Griezmann got on the scoresheet with an 85th minute equaliser.

Apart from their fantastic defence, key to Atleti's fortunes tonight will be Antoine Griezmann, with the talented Frenchman enjoying a wonderful season so far. If he's on form, Leicester will struggle to cope.

Indeed, Diego Simeone's side have conceded just 24 league goals this season and topped a group that contained Bayern Munich. Adding to that, they are 10 points from league leaders Real domestically, so can afford to throw all their resources at the Champions League, a competition in which they've lost two finals in the past three years. So, they won't be lacking motivation.

Some have suggested that, despite the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid left in the competition, Atletico are the worst team Leicester could have faced due to their extremely well drilled defence.

Shakespeare rested a number of key players in Sunday’s defeat ahead of the trip to the Vicente Calderón, with Shinji Okazaki, Riyad Mahrez, Danny Simpson, Christian Fuchs and Wilfred Ndidi all named on the bench on Sunday. Mahrez, Simpson and Fuchs will be expected to return to the side while Slimani could keep his place in the squad. However, one big absentee will be Morgan, with Shakespeare confirming he has a back injury.

Foxes fans wouldn’t have expected for their side to get this far in the competition. However, having eased through their group, they then turned around a first-leg loss against Sevilla with Wes Morgan and Albrighton giving them a historic win, and they will hope for a similar result this time around.

Since taking over Shakespeare managed to lead Leicester to five consecutive victories and up into 11th in the league, but that run came to an end on Sunday with the visit to Everton. It was madness at Goodison Park from the off with three goals in ten minutes from Tom Davies, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton. However, Ronald Koeman’s men took over from there with further goals Romelu Lukaku and Phil Jagielka gave them a comfortable victory, but all focus will now be on the trip to the Spanish capital for the Foxes.

The Foxes have improved immensely since Claudio Ranieri’s departure after the 2-1 defeat at Sevilla, with Craig Shakespeare taking over and completely turning the ship in the opposite direction.

There has been a complete turnaround at the King Power Stadium of late, with Leicester City’s adventure in Europe’s elite competition continuing, as they will now look to defy the odds once again and reach the last four of the Champions League.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to our live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg clash between Atletico Madrid and Leicester City. Yes, you read that right. We're Aaron Stokes, Oliver Emmerson and Danial Kennedy and we'll be taking you through the evening's proceedings, right up and past kick-off in this mouthwatering fixture. It's all set to get underway at 19:45 BST, so stick with us!