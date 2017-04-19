Rearguard action gives Juventus last four place at Barcelona's expense

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for tonight. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through the second-leg of this tie between Barcelona and Juventus. Until next time, goodbye!

Elsewhere, Monaco beat Dortmund 3-1 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate to book their place in the last four, joining Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

All over. Juventus brilliant in defence, again. They're into the last four, Barcelona dumped out at the quarter final stage.

Full-time: Barcelona (0) 0-0 (3) Juventus

89: The Barca boys are screaming at the 6th official as they think Busquets' cross comes off the arm of Sandro in the penalty area. Bit pointless now, isn't it lads?

85: Five minutes to go, Juventus are seeing this off easily. They've virtually booked a spot in the Champions League semi-final stage.

80: Save! Neymar with a ball in, Mascherano lingering fresh off the bench and can't find a touch inside the six yard box, Buffon stands tall to push it away.

74: Pique's been thrown up front for Barca. A sign of desperation, perhaps. He's no Sergio Ramos when it comes to goalscoring. Barzagli on for Dybala in Juve's first substitution.

69: That's the second time in five minutes it looked like the ball was flying in as Sergi Roberto unleashes one on his left, the ball creeping outside the left hand post.

66: Mamma Mia, Messi. Buffon surprisingly spills a cross and the ball is sent back across the area to Messi, who hooks over the bar with his right foot. Just not his night.

64: Khedira wipes Suarez out after Alex Sandro loses the ball and picks up a yellow that rules him out of Juventus' likely first-leg in the semi. He's not happy with Sandro.

58: Messi is elected to take it and he puts it over the bar. Rakitic off for Alcacer as Luis Enrique makes a change.

57: Chiellini booked for pulling Suarez down on the edge of the area. Those two have history, of course. Which of the front three gets to take this one?

56: Close! Now that is a close one, Messi again threatening as he brings the ball down outside the area, shifting to his left and seeing a low shot deflected inches wide of the post. If Barcelona can just get one, they might feel that two and three could follow.

51: Messi now the man to miss the target as he fires over at the other end. Barcelona just can't find that opener.

49: A great chance to find the opener, but not at the end Barcelona fans want as Cuadrado is slipped in by Higuain, only to fire a chance wide of ter-Stegen's goal.

45: Off underway in the second-half.

All level at the break on the night, but Juventus still well clear in the tie. They've been comfortable, Barcelona not creating any clear cut chances, so you'd expect the Italians to see this out.

Half-time: Barcelona (0) 0-0 (3) Juventus

44: Seconds later, it's a silly challenge from Neymar on Pjanic, one that he takes a booking for meaning he'll miss the semi-final first leg if Barcelona somehow get there.

43: Neymar with a cross into Suarez who goes for the spectacular with a bicycle kick, but it flies wide.

41: Iniesta into the book for hauling down Cuadrado as the winger raced away on the break.

38: Juventus with a rare spell of possession and a chance to show for it, Pjanic dinking the ball around a dark corner for Higuain, who watches a tame effort drop into the hands of the 'keeper.

31: Messi stings Buffon's fingertips with a drilled shot from the edge and continues running to be first to the rebound, shooting over.

29: This referee seems very strong willed. He's already shouted at Dybala, and is now ticking Neymar off after the Brazilian went slightly over the top in his appeals for a free-kick. He's right to, mind, as it was never a foul.

26: Barcelona not really getting anywhere here. Lots of frustration in the stands already, fans seemingly thinking that an early goal is key. Juventus standing firm so far.

19: And now it's Messi who's on the end of a chance, shooting wide after Suarez chests it down to him in the area. A nice chance goes begging!

17: Fantastic ball from Messi as he picks it up in the centre, curling a pass over the top towards Jordi Alba who can't quite get there.

13: Oooh, the ball sits up for Higuain after it bounces away from Busquets, his volley falling wide of ter-Stegen's goal.

10: Two fantastic interceptions, first from Alex Sandro and then Chiellini just underlying the size of the task Barcelona face tonight against this defence.

4: A quick start in Spain with each side launching themselves into tackles, Paulo Dybala told off by the referee for waving an imaginary yellow card after he was taken down by Rakitic.

0: Kick-off, underway!

Not long until kick-off now, the two teams are out and shaking hands, the crowd in keen anticipation of what they hope will be another miracle.

Juventus XI to face Barcelona: (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.

Barcelona XI to face Juventus: (4-3-3) ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.

Each side comes into the game off the back of a win, albeit not convincingly in the case of Barcelona, who just about managed to stay in the La Liga title race by beating Real Sociedad 3-2 at the weekend. Juve kept their lead at the top of Serie A by defeating Pescara 2-0 away from home.

Despite that comeback, you'd still expect Juventus to fend off any Barca charge tonight with their solid defence, one that conceded just twice in the group stages. Their last 16 outings were far more comfortable, beating Porto 3-0 on aggregate to make it this far.

However, after what happened in Barcelona's last 16 tie, anything is possible. Enrique's side were in a similar situation, except worse, to tonight after they were beaten 4-0 by PSG in France. Things looked good, then bleak again as they only led 3-1 in the second-leg going into the dying minutes, needing three more goals quickly to progress. That's when Neymar came alive, scoring twice and assisting Sergi Roberto's stoppage time goal to sent the Nou Camp into ruptures, sealing one of the all time great European comebacks.

All that means that Juventus are heavy favourites to go through tonight. Barcelona need to win 3-0 just to take it to extra time, whilst the away goals rule means that a single Juventus goal would put Barcelona in a position where they would need to score five to go through. That will certainly be a difficult task against a Juventus defence that is widely considered as one of the best three in Europe.

Juventus certainly hold the advantage after a dominant performance at the Juventus Stadium a week ago, where they thrashed Luis Enrique's side 3-0 to put one foot into the semi-finals. Argentine starlet Paulo Dybala scored twice before Giorgio Chiellini added a third, Barcelona having no reply for the Serie A side.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text coverage of tonight's Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie between Spanish giants Barcelona and Italian heavyweights Juventus, to be played at the historic Camp Nou. Which side will make it into the final four? We'll find out, with kick-off set for 19:45 BST. I'm Oliver Emmerson, and I'll keep you up to date throughout.