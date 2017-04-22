Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Foals look for strong finish to the season

Borussia Mönchengladbach would want to come close to the European spot on Saturday, as they host Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an entertaining Borussenderby at the Borussia Park.

The common thing between both the sides, apart from the prefix Borussia itself, is that both have endured disappointing seasons, more so for Dieter Hecking's side, who are currently 14 points adrift of the last Champions League spot, which is occupied by BVB.

Gladbach look for revenge

The last meeting between two the sides had seen Tuchel's men hammer Gladbach by 4-1 scoreline, piling on the woes on former boss André Schubert, who was sacked around ten days later.

Since Hecking has taken over the reins though, things have improved to a certain extent. The club picked up five wins in the Hecking's first eight games in charge, steering themselves well clear of relegation.

Their last five league outings have seen an inability to win successive matches with consistency found wanting. They have won two games, losing two and drawing one against Niko Kovač's unpredictable Eintracht Frankfurt.

The lack of leverage in both departments - attack and the defence - has been a problem for the Foals this season. And that, in itself, has brought amount a big amount of inconsistency in the side that was well capable of finishing inside the top four before this season. They've conceded the tenth most number of goals this term with 41, more than Schalke, Hertha Berlin and Köln.

In terms of goalscoring too, Gladbach are ninth in the table, tied with both Mainz and Hertha. The lack of a proper centre-forward has been a problem for them, with no proper number nine in the side.

Raffael has scored six times, with German star Lars Stindl having found the back of the net nine times. Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard has also racked up a decent tally of five goals.

The Foals' record in the derby hasn't been as good as the opposition, but the last time they won against Dortmund was back in the 2014-15 season, when a 3-1 triumph had piled further agony on the departing Jürgen Klopp. A terrific Patrick Herrmann showing was enough to inflict misery on BVB that time around.

BVB look for Champions League assurance

While, the 3-1 loss in midweek to Monaco in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stade Louis II was disappointing as Tuchel's men bowed out of the tournament, a win at Mönchengladbach could all but assure a Champions League berth for next season.

In a season that has been slightly disappointing, with RB Leipzig running away with the second place, third position will be good enough.

Their form in the last five league outings has been a tad shaky, with the 4-1 hammering at the hands of table-topping Bayern Munich acting as a spanner in their works. Apart from that, Dortmund have won three, drawing the Ruhr Valley derby at the Veltins Arena on April Fools Day.

The defence and the lack of stability in what formation to play has been a bit of an issue for BVB, who have only the fifth-best defence in the Bundesliga, letting 33 goals, one less than Markus Weinzierl's Schalke.

In terms of goalscoring though, Die Borussen are up there with the best in the league and have the second best attack, which has racked up an impressive tally of 62 goals.

And Dortmund have had the upper hand in this derby over past few season, picking up six wins from the last ten Borussenderby encounters.

Injuries a worry for the Foals

Hecking will have to do deal with the absences of Raffael and Thorgan Hazard, who are suffering from knee problems.

Josip Drmić or André Hahn could start up front due to that, alongside the influential Lars Stindl. Christoph Kramer is still recovering from a knee injury, while the duo of Tony Jantschke and Fabian Johnson are days away from full fitness.

As far as Dortmund are concerned, Marco Reus will back in action for the first time in over six weeks and the former Foal started and scored against Monaco in midweek. André Schürrle is still out and is still some days from recovering from the achilles tendon injury.

Mahmoud Dahoud, who has already signed deal to move to the Signal Iduna Park in the summer, would feature for the last time against his next club.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sommer, Elvedi, Christensen, Vestergaard, Wendt; Hofmann, Dahoud, Strobl, Traore, Stindl, Hahn.

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki; Piszczek, Ginter, Sokratis, Schmelzer; Weigl, Dembélé, Castro, Kagawa, Reus, Aubameyang.