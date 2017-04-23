Schalke 04 1-1 RB Leipzig: Huntelaar equaliser ensures Die Bullen fail to close gap at top of table

RB Leipzig were unable to take advantage of Bayern Munich's draw on Saturday afternoon after being held to a 1-1 draw against Schalke 04 at the Veltins Arena on Sunday evening.

Things started well for the visitors when Timo Werner headed home the opener in the 14th minute but 48 seconds into the second half, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar headed home to rescue a point for the hosts, who done well to come back give their excursions in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The result means that Leipzig remain eight points behind Bayern in the Bundesliga table while Schalke remain 11th but missed the chance to move up the table.

Visitors took the lead after an even start to the game

The start of the game was pretty even between the two sides as they tried to feel their way into the game and get off to a good start.

It didn't seem like that was going to happen until the visitors scored a goal out of nothing. Bernardo received the ball on the right hand side before delivering a good cross to Werner, who headed the ball into the net past Ralf Fährmann, who was out his goal trying to get to the cross first.

It really should have been two not long after when a long ball played Emil Forsberg through on goal but instead of putting the ball into the net, he put his shot well wide of the goal.

Hosts missed key chances before half-time

The hosts though then started to play some football after that and they came close on two occasions to getting an equaliser. Firstly, Guido Burgstaller's header from a good cross into the box just went wide of the goal.

The striker then was presented with an even better chance when the visitors failed to clear the ball properly and after a scramble in the box, he somehow put the ball wide of the goal when it was easier to get the ball on target.

Therefore at half-time it was clear that the hosts needed something to change in order for them to get back into the game, while the visitors just needed to keep doing what they did in the first half.

Royal Blues equalised just after the restart

The Royal Blues came out of the blocks extremely fast at the start of the second half and got themselves back on level terms when Huntelaar headed the ball home from an excellent cross from Daniel Caligiuri.

The home side were therefore in the ascendancy after the goal and they almost took the lead when Coke directed a header towards goal and with the goalkeeper beaten, the ball went just past the post.

The visitors just couldn't get going at all in the second half and for most parts had to defend really well to ensure that they even got a point but overall they will be dsiappointed they couldn't close the gap to six points ahead of playing the leaders in a couple of weeks time.

Markus Weinzierl, however will be pleased that after a poor first half from his side, they responded well and gained a point against a very good team.