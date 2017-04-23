Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona: Historic 500th Lionel Messi goal wins electric El Clásico

The night once again belonged to Lionel Messi, as the Argentine's 500th goal for Barcelona secured a late 3-2 victory against Real Madrid in what was an electric El Clásico.

It was non-stop from the word go with a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty appeal before Casemiro secured a lead for the home side, but Messi struck home to see the sides level at the break.

What followed was some of the most entertaining 45 minutes this season with both chances having excellent chances to nudge themselves ahead, but James Rodríguez looked to have secured a point for his side after Ivan Rakitic's earlier effort. But it was Messi who had the final say on the night with his effort ten seconds from time securing a vital three points to keep their title ambitions alive.

Straight out of the blocks

No El Clásico goes without some stakes but this clash between the two bitter rivals could have major ramifications on the title race in Spain, Barca headed into the clash three points behind and from the first whistle they had their backs against the ropes with a major penalty appeal two minutes in.

Dani Carvajal did well to get down the right and volley the cross into the mixer which was met Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real talisman went down under the challenge of Samuel Umtiti but referee Hernandez Hernandez was left unfazed.

After a good early start from Zinedine Zidane's side Barca started to get into the contest with their first chance 11 minutes in, Messi looked to pull the strings in the deadly forward trio with the absence of Neymar as he played it out to Jordi Alba. He cut it back to Luis Suárez who took a touch before hitting the low shot, but it was just wide.

Goals at either end

It would be fair to say that the home side enjoyed the majority of best chances and possession in the first period, and they were rewarded with the opening goal in the 28th minute.

It was poor from Luis Enrique's side in terms of defending as they failed to clear a Toni Kroos which fell to Marcelo, the Brazilian's put back across goal which found Ronaldo. His effort hit the post but Casemiro was on hand to turn it home despite the offside appeals from the away side.

Just as quickly as they fell behind Barca managed to find themselves ahead and it was a vintage goal from Messi. He did brilliantly as he took the ball from Rakitic before taking on and beating both Carvajal and Luka Modrić before sticking it under Keylor Navas.

Trying to get back ahead

Zidane's look to take their dominance into the second period, and had two excellent chances at the start of the half to put their opponents on the ropes.

Marco Asensio bombed forward and slipped it through to Carvajal, his cross looks destined for Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to turn home but Gerard Piqué came in with the crucial intervention.

Benzema was on the prowl again moments later as he was on the end of Marcelo's cross, but the Frenchman's header was saved brilliantly at point-blank range from Marc-André ter Stegen.

Chances going at either end

From there Barca came back with their own excellent opportunity just before the hour mark, Rakitic did well with a lovely flick into Neymar's replacement Paco Alcácer. He was unmarked 14 yards out but his poor toe poke was saved by the legs of Navas.

Ronaldo will have been left scratching his head to how he didn't put his side ahead in the 67th minute, Asensio squared it to the Portuguese talisman but the ball was behind which saw the rare occasion of him scooping it over the crossbar.

Barca wen straight down the other end had their own chance, Andrés Iniesta put in an early cross for Suárez but Navas does well to get across and keep out his volley.

Working in Barca's favour

It all seemed to be pointing to an Madrid victory, but Barca were handed their chance with a man and goal and man advantage.

Rakitic put his side ahead with an excellent effort in the 73rd minute, as the Croatian did brilliantly to cut in on his left and put his excellent effort from the edge of the area giving Navas no chance.

It got worse for the home side moments later as they were reduced to ten men, Sergio Ramos could have little complaint as he went flying in on Messi and Hernandez had no hesitation of giving the skipper his marching orders.

Looked to have snatched the point

The tide seemed to be against the home side as they were reduced to ten men as the clock ticked down, but Rodríguez looked to have secured a vital point to their title ambitions.

It was poor from Barca as Marcelo comes in from the left looking for the Colombian, he isn't tracked by Alba and Sergio Busquets can't recover as Rodríguez taps home from close-range.

Stealing at the death

A draw looked certain as the game entered extra-time, but with the last kick of the game Messi managed to snatch all the points.

Sergi Roberto starts the move as he releases André Gomes as he pulled it back to the Argentine, he did well to run in and bury it beyond Navas first-time as Messi ended the night by showing his shirt to the Santiago Bernabéu crowd