VfL Wolfsburg 0-6 Bayern Munich: Bavarians ease to fifth successive Bundesliga title against hapless Wolves

Bayern Munich empathetically wrapped up their 5th successive Bundesliga title on Saturday evening after defeating 10 man Vfl Wolfsburg 6-0 at the Volkswagen Arena.

After RB Leipzig drew earlier on, Bayern knew that a win against the Wolves would seal the deal and they got off to a great start when David Alaba curled home a wonderful free-kick,

Robert Lewandowski then took centre stage as he scored yet another brace of goals against Wolves to set Bayern well on their way to a win.

Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich added goals in the second half for Carlo Ancelotti's men as they strolled to yet another title while Luiz Gustavo was sent off before the end of the game.

The Wolves started stong but fell behind to fantastic strike from Alaba

The hosts started the game very well by getting into the faces of the visitors and they almost took the lead early on when a brilliant ball through found Mario Gomez but the striker was denied by Sven Ulreich, who rushed out of his goal to prevent the striker from scoring.

From their though, after getting an early scare, the visitors showed their class as they took the lead in the 19th minute when Alaba curled a brilliant free-kick into the back of the net after Thiago Alcântara was fouled outside the box.

It was almost two minutes later when sloppy defending allowed Lewandowski to find space in the box but he was denied by a fantastic save Koen Casteels, who then denied Muller on the rebound aswell.

The home side then had the chance to equalise just before the half-hour mark when Maximilian Arnold found space on the edge of the box but he put his shot just wide of the goal.

Lewandowski struck twice before half-time to put Bayern in command

It was a costly miss as six minutes later, Bayern doubled their lead when brilliant passing move ended with Muller playing the ball to Lewandowski in the box and he made no mistake by curling the ball into the top corner.

It was three with the last kick of the first-half when Kingsley Coman played a cross into Lewandowski in the box and the striker calmly put the ball in the back of the net with his left foot to all but seal the three points for Ancelotti's men with 45 minutes to go.

Three further goals in the second half seen Bayern over the line with a fifth successive Bundesliga title

The second half was exactly the same as the first as the visitors almost made it four just after the restart when Alaba hit a shot towards goal but the ball came back off the bar.

The hosts barely had a chance in the second half as Bayern controlled the game well and finally made it four when Robben done what he usually does and scored a brilliant left footed goal from outside the box.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side 12 minutes before the end of the game when Gustavo was sent off for a second yellow card for showing dissent against the referee after given away a free kick.

Bayern punished the home side further as they made it five soon after when quick thinking from Kimmich played Lewandowski through on goal but the striker saw his shot come back off the post but Muller was their on the rebound to slot the ball home.

Ancelotti's men even had time to add a sixth goal before the end when good work from Robben down the left found Kimmich unmarked in the box and the midfielder hammered the ball home to seal a big win for visitors.

The hosts will though, on the other hand, will have to improve if they are going to avoid relegation in the final weeks of the season.