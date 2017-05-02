Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick to put his side in the drivers seat

That's all we have got time for unfortunately, I hope you enjoyed this match as much as I did! Make sure you stay tuned to VAVEL.com for top quality content! I have been Ayden Hussain, goodnight! Embed from Getty Images

Next week's second leg will be the final Champions League game and the final Madrid derby in the Estadio Vicente Calderon as Atletico Madrid will move into their new stadium for next season Never say never, but it seems highly unlikely that Atleti will be able to turn this leg around next week. A goal from Real Madrid will 100% kill the tie off Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the star man, Atletico's star man was not to be seen, Antoine Griezmann and his team mates were stifled from the get go and never really got a chance on goal A magnificent performance from Real Madrid means they go into next week's second leg 3-0 up! FULL TIME! 90+3': Real Madrid are looking for a fourth and almost getting it, lovely build up play allowed Nacho to cross the ball in low, but Ronaldo could not reach the ball Three minutes will be added on 90+1': Corner for Real Madrid, won by Asensio, who has been superb since coming on 88': It could have been four! The ball sits up for Luka Modric and his stunning volley whistles narrowly wide Ronaldo has been magnificent this evening, throughly deserved hat-trick 3-0 and surely that is tie over! Stunning counter-attack from Real Madrid sees Lucas Vazquez square the ball for Ronaldo who has the easy task of putting the ball beyond Oblak Back to back hat-tricks for Cristiano Ronaldo! 85': GOAL!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO!!! 83': Stefan Savic has picked up a booking after a late challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo 81': Stunning play from Asensio down the Real left once more, his cross is just behind Vazquez so he can't direct the ball toward goal 77': Third and final change for the home side, Karim Benzema makes way for Lucas Vazquez 77': The cross comes in and it's punched away well by Keylor Navas, and Casemiro is down again. Seems to be ok 76': Freekick to Atletico Madrid, Gaitan will have the chance to whip in a cross The game should open up a little more now, as Atleti look for an away goal, and Real look to put the tie to bed 75': Real commit bodies forward and Atleti broke away on the counter, but once again, a chance isn't created Real Madrid finally have that second goal they so truly deserve The finish was stunning, from the edge of the box to beat Oblak with a first time volley, that takes some doing! 73': Real turn the screw again, but this time it pays off, Atleti fail to clear their lines and the ball bounces kindly for Ronaldo who volleys the ball into the back of the net! GOAL!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO!!! 72': Lovely play down the Real left as Asensio whips in a delighftul cross toward the head of Benzema, but Godin is there once again to clear the danger 72': Atleti have a freekick, it's whipped in by Koke, but Savic has fouled Ronaldo, so Real have a freekick in their own box 68': Final change for Atleti, Yannick Carrasco has been replaced by Angel Correa 67': Isco will be replaced by Marco Asensio 67': Great build up play from Real, Kroos spread the ball wide to Benzema, but his cross was wild and Atleti have a goalkick 66': The game has quitened down these last couple of minutes 60': Koke tries his luck from distance, but the ball sails wide of the mark 59': Good spell of possession for Atleti, but they are struggling to create any chances Attacking changes by Simeone, very positive move Nicolas Gaitan will replace Saul Niguez Gameiro has been poor this evening, failed to link up with his French compatriot Fernando Torres will replace Kevin Gameiro 56': Double substitution coming up for Atletico Madrid 54': The freekick from Kroos was unsuccessful, and the ball has ended up in the gloves of Jan Oblak 53': Freekick for Real down the right hand side, Nacho was given license to roam and Saul brought him down and earned himself a booking 52': Real Madrid retained possession but gave it away. Seems to be a recurring theme here for both teams, both giving the ball away with sloppy passes 52': Corner from Kroos is headed away by Godin 51': Lovely counter attack from Real, they win the ball on the edge of their own box and Ronaldo is released quickly. His cross to Benzema is cut out and they now have a corner 48': Freekick to Atleti in their own box as Isco leaves a foot in on Hernandez and he picks up a yellow card 47': Real win the ball back and start to move upfield, but Ronaldo is brought down by Stefan Savic. Freekick to Real, quickly taken and they have possession 47': Atletico have the ball and are passing it around well The second half is underway! Confirmation, Dani Carvajal has suffered an injury so is replaced by Nacho Real Madrid have kept Antoine Griezmann quiet so far. Simeone will have to change some things to get his star man more involved in the second half

Half-time here in the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo's 101st goal in the Champions League is the difference between the two teams

45+2: It doesn't look like Carvajal will be able to continue, so it looks as if Nacho will replace him for the second half

45+1': Carvajal has gone down and seems to be holding his hamstring, not looking good for the full back, he's been excellent so far

One extra minute will be played

45': Godin deals with it well, but as the ball was being delivered, Ramos landed an elbow to the back of Hernandez's head

45': Corner ball for Real Madrid, lovely build up play before they won it

Real Madrid have definitely been the better side as we approach half time, they deserve to be two goals up

43': Once again Real deal with the danger and they have possession

42': Play has resumed and Atleti have the ball

40': The following corner is dealt with by Madrid. Play has stopped as Casemiro was clattered during the corner and has ended up with a bloody mouth

40': Koke puts the ball in the box and it's headed straight up and Ronaldo volleys the ball out of play for another corner

39': Corner for Atletico Madrid, Koke will take it

37': The game isn't throwing up many chances now, both sides struggling to get into the final third

32': Griezmann flicks the ball beautifully towards the back stick and Diego Godin just could not reach it properly and the ball goes over

32': Carrasco and Griezmann stand over the ball

31': Lovely play from Carrasco, he runs quite far and wins a freekick in a promising position for his team

29': Lovely footwork from Ronaldo, he finds himself an inch and provides a lovely cross for Benzema, whose bicycle kick narrowly misses the top corner! What a goal that would have been!

29': CHANCE!

28': That pressure has gone as Filipe Luis' gives away the ball

28': Pressure is being applied by Atleti as they look for the equalizer

27': Atleti now have the ball and will look to mount an attack

26': Koke has picked up a yellow card, after brining down Modric who was on the break

24': CLOSE! Luka Modric tries his luck from the edge of the box, but the ball whistles just past the post! So close to being 2-0.

22': Dreadful corner from Koke and it's easily dealt with by Carvajal

22': Varane deals with it well and puts it out for a corner

21': Atleti have a free kick down their left, Koke will take it

20': Carvajal is causing huge problems down the right, he crosses it to Benzema, but his scuffed shot is easily dealt with by Oblak

18': Real have gone up the other end and won a corner, but it's cleared by Gameiro

17': Gameiro gets one-on-one with the goalkeeper but instead of either taking it around Navas or shooting, he just runs straight and Navas pushes the ball out

17': Nothing came from the corner thankfully for Atleti

Varane jumped the highest to head the ball toward the bottom corner, but Oblak pulled off a stunning save and push it out for a corner

16': Stunning save from Oblak!

15': Corner again for Real, Kroos will take it

15': It's headed away by Saul Niguez

15': Real Madrid have a corner, Kroos is stood over it

14': The visitors are really struggling to keep possession now

14': Real Madrid continue to push and they are looking for the second

Real Madrid lead 1-0 and the match is back underway

10': Nothing comes from the corner, but Casemiro volleyed the ball back into the box, and as per usual, Ronaldo jumped the highest and powered the header beyond Jan Oblak!

GOAL!!! CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!

9': Nothing came from the free kick, but Real have a corner

8': Real Madrid have a freekick on the left hand side, Toni Kroos will look to deliver it into a dangerous position

7': Nothing comes from the corner, but Real are settling with the ball now

7': Amazing build-up play from Real Madrid sees Carvajal shoot, but his shot is spilled by Oblak onto Benzema. The deflection off Benzema is deflected once again for a corner

5': Good spell of possession from Atleti, passing the ball around comfortably and confidently

4': Speculative effort from Ronaldo, trying his luck from around the 30 yard mark, but his shot sails over the bar

3': Good build up play from Atletico, but the cross from Carrasco is met by no one

1': Good start from Atleti, pressing high to stifle Real

Here we go, the first Champions League semi-final is underway!

Our referee this evening is Martin Atkinson.

Kick-off is moments away! Stay tuned!

Excitement is building and kick-off is just over an hour away!

Substitutes for the visitors, Moya, Alberto, Tiago, Thomas, Gaitan, Correa and Torres.

Substitutes for Real Madrid, Casilla, Nacho, James, Kovacic, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio and Morata.

Atletico Madrid XI, Oblak; Savic, Hernandez, Godin, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.

We start with Real Madrid, Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Team news is in!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann will be the two to watch out for of course this evening. Ronaldo has seven goals in Europe this season; Griezmann has five. Real’s starlet Marco Asensio is the player on everyone’s lips. The young Spaniard has impressed during Bale’s absence, and he could prove to be a vital player in Madrid’s quest for a 12th European crown.

For Real Madrid, Gareth Bale and Pepe will sit out, so Raphael Varane could partner Sergio Ramos at the heart of the Real Madrid defence.

Without first choice right back Juanfran available, and with backup José Maria Giménez injured, Atleti manager Diego Simeone knows Real will try to exploit that weakness, “I see a match in which they make a strong start. They will try to hurt us in the first minutes with the intensity of their players," Simeone told his press conference. “We will have to take the match to where we feel more comfortable.”

Despite playing some impressive football, Real manager Zinedine Zidane does not think his side are favourites going into this tie, “We're not favourites. It's 50-50, as it always is in the knockout stages,'' said Zidane at his pre-match press conference. “We know each other very well. The rivalry with Atleti hasn't changed since I was a player. It's a derby in the capital. It's intense, but the rivalry remains the same.”

Both sides are looking good going into the tie, Real defeated Valencia 2-1 and Atleti crushed Las Palmas 5-0 in La Liga last weekend.

Real Madrid overcame a tough Bayern Munchen side to win 6-3 on aggregate, and Atleti defeated English champions Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate.

The first leg tie will be played out in front of a packed out Santiago Bernabeu, and Atleti will be hoping to take an advantage back to the Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, will be hoping to exact revenge after losing the final last year, as well the final in 2013-14, at the hands of their bitter rivals.

Real Madrid will be hoping to take a commanding lead into the second leg and place one foot firmly in this year’s final which will be held in Cardiff. Zinedine Zidane's men are hoping to win a 12th European Cup as well as becoming the first side to win back-to-back tournaments in the modern era.

This clash is a re-run of last year’s final, where Real Madrid won their 11th Champions League crown when they won 5-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary of Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid with me Ayden Hussain. Today’s contest is a semi-final clash in the UEFA Champions League. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST but stay with us until then for build-up and team news.