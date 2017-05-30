Reports suggest Brooks to join Wolfsburg in €17 million transfer as Wolves begin spend after surviving relegation

Hertha BSC defender John Anthony Brooks is set to leave the German capital for fellow Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg for a reported fee of €17 million.

Bild, Kicker, and Sky Germany have all reported that the United States international is set to sign for the Wolves sometime in the next few days for a fee ranging from €16-20 million, which would make the 24-year-old centre back the most expensive American player of all time.

A disastrous season

Wolfsburg were almost relegated from the Bundesliga this season after finishing 16th in the league table, however in the relegation playoff against 2. Bundesliga side Eintracht Braunschweig, Wolfsburg’s quality was far too much for Braunschweig, as the Wolves claimed their place in Germany’s top division for another season in a 2-0 win on aggregate.

The disastrous 2016/17 season for Wolfsburg means that major improvements have to be made over the summer, and it appears that Brooks is the first major acquisition for the team.

The Berlin-born American international has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Bundesliga this season, helping Hertha finish in a Europa League qualification spot for the second season in a row, and keeping the Hertha defence in order as the side finished sixth in the Bundesliga.

Brooks made 24 appearances for the Berlin-based club this season, scoring twice, and keeping seven clean sheets throughout the season. If the deal is to go through, Brooks will become the most expensive American play of all time, beating Jozy Altidore’s €13 million move to Sunderland back in 2013.

A summer of change

It will be a summer of change at Wolfsburg this year, as left back Ricardo Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after five years with the Wolves, with both AC Milan and Liverpool both heavily interested the Swiss left back.