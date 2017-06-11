Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim to Serge Gnabry signing

Bayern Munich have pounced to sign attacking midfielder Serge Gnabry, days after his departure from Werder Bremen was confirmed.

The 21-year-old had been expected to join TSG 1899 Hoffenheim after he activated a release clause in his Bremen earlier in the week.

However Bayern, who had been rumoured to have played a part in Gnabry’s move to Bremen from Arsenal last summer, announced on Sunday that they had captured the youngster on a three-year deal.

Short but sweet time at Bremen

Gnabry signed for Bremen on deadline day last August having failed to make the breakthrough in five years at Arsenal. He was fresh from a starring role in Germany’s silver-medal winning Olympic campaign, where he finished joint top scorer with Nils Petersen on six goals.

It was a real coup for a Bremen side who have struggled in the Bundesliga in recent years, and there were persistent rumours at the time that Bayern had contributed in some way to the transfer with the hope of acquiring the midfielder in the future. Both clubs denied the accusations at the time.

Whatever the realities of that transfer, Gnabry proved a revelation for his new employers. His spectacular first goal in just his second game for the club was the sole high-point of a 4-1 drubbing against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He went on to add ten future goals throughout the rest of the season - as well as two assists - although he missed six matches during Bremen’s incredible late-season turnaround due to back and muscular problems in March and April.

Another youngster snapped up by Bayern

Much to the disappointment of Bremen fans though, it turned out too good to be true, with the club announcing earlier in the week that he had chosen to take advantage of a clause in his deal with the club to move on. His destination has transpired to be Bayern.

In a short press release on Sunday, Karl-Heinz Rummeniggie, the club’s chairman, said that they were “pleased” to have signed another young German player, and that he felt Gnabry had “developed a lot” in the past season.

Gnabry, who is preparing to play for Germany in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, said that it was “a great honour” to sign for Bayern and that he was “looking forward” to what would be “an exciting time” with the club.

He is the champions’ fourth signing of the summer, with Kingsley Coman’s permanent move from Juventus and both Niklas Süle and Sebastian Rudy joining from Hoffenheim.