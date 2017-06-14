Bayern Munich confirm signing of Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Corentin Tolisso

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of French international Corentin Tolisso from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, in a deal rumoured to be worth around €40million.

Bayern are not waiting around in the summer transfer window

Tolisso becomes Bayern's fifth signing of the summer window following deals for Kingsley Coman, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy and most recently Werder Bremen winger Serge Gnabry.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful 2016/17 season with Olympique Lyonnais, scoring 14 goals across all competitions for the club as they finished fourth in Ligue 1.

The midfielder spoke to the club's official website upon signing and said that he had a "wonderful time" at Lyon and that he is "very thankful" for all the French club has done for him.

He went on to say that he is now "looking forward to playing at one of the best clubs in Europe", and has set himself "great aims" to achieve in the red of Bayern Munich.

Embed from Getty Images Tolisso helped Lyon to the Europa League semi-final last season.

CEO pleased to obtain the services of in-demand midfielder

Tolisso's move to the German champions will no doubt help his chances of breaking into France's starting 11, with the 22-year-old looking to build upon his debut for the senior squad back against Spain in March.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also spoke after confirming the deal, saying that the club are "very pleased" to have secured the signature of "such a young and interesting player ahead of stiff competition from abroad."

Rummenigge also revealed that Tolisso was "Carlo Ancelotti’s wish for our midfield", which is now arguably the strongest midfield in the world with the addition of the Frenchman alongside world-class players such as Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara.

Bayern's fifth consecutive Bundesliga title defence is set to get underway on August 18, with the fixture list due to be announced on June 29.