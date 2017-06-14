Bruma completes move to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Portuguese winger winner Bruma from Galatasaray SK.

Having been in the pipeline for several weeks, the 22-year-old finally put pen to paper for the club on Wednesday. He has signed a five-year deal, and could cost Leipzig up to €15 million.

On the back of an excellent season

Bruma joins Leipzig after four years with the Turkish giants, although that period included two loan spells with Gaziantepspor and Real Sociedad.

In total, he played 57 league matches for Galatasaray, with last season being his most productive for the club. In 30 matches, he scored 11 goals and set up six more. Crucially for Leipzig, he also has experience in the UEFA Champions League, having played nine times in the competition in previous seasons.

Although born in Guinea-Bissau, he has elected to represent Portugal internationally. He is yet to be capped at senior level, but has appeared at age-group level, including 12 matches for the under-21s (scoring twice) and 33 matches for the under-19s, with 12 goals scored. He is part of the under-21 squad for the upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Another option in attack for Leipzig

Ralf Rangnick, Leipzig’s sporting director, said that Bruma was “a perfect fit” for the club because of “his sporting and physical abilities.” He believes that they are signing a “fast” and “technically strong” player who also has “an excellent eye for goal.”

He added that the club were delighted to sign “a player with such talent,” and that he gave them an extra attacking option and “more flexibility in the number ten role.”

Kicker reports that Leipzig have paid Galatasaray in the region of €12.5 million, which could increase to €15 million in add-on fees. He is thought to have been offered a wage under €4 million a year. His arrival though has fuelled speculation that Emil Forsberg, who has been linked to AC Milan, could be on the way out.

Bruma follows the signing earlier in the week of defender Ibrahima Konaté, with goalkeepers Yvon Mvogo and Phillipp Köhn also joining the club.

Quotes via RB Leipzig.