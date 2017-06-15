Wolfsburg bring in Brazilian full-back William

VfL Wolfsburg have made completed their third signing on the summer, with Brazilian right-back William joining the club.

He joins from Sport Club Internacional for a reported €5 million fee, and he has signed a five-year deal with the Wolves.

Gold medal winner

The 22-year-old, whose full name is William de Asevedo Furtado, leaves Internacional after five years with the club. They were relegated from Brazil’s Série A at the end of the last campaign.

He made in excess of 100 appearances for the Porto Alegre club, and he has also earned recognition at international level. He was part of the Brazil squad to win goal at the Rio Olympics last year, however he only appeared as a substitute in their three group stage fixtures.

Although primary a right-back, he can also play further up the field, with obvious comparisons to his new team-mate Vieirinha. He will also likely be competing with Christian Träsch and Sebasitan Jung in his preferred position – assuming both are still at the club next season.

William tied down to long-term deal

Sporting director Olaf Rebbe said that the club had been keeping an eye on William for some time, and he described him as “a young player with a great deal of potential for development.” He also expressed the club’s delight at being able to tie him down to a long term deal, which should keep him at the club until 2022.

William meanwhile said he was “looking forward” to joining Wolfsburg, and he was looking to follow in the footpath of other Brazillians to have play for the club, include Grafite and Diego. He added that he can’t wait to “get integrated into the team.”

He joins Marvin Stefaniak and John Anthony Brooks as new arrivals at the club, but there have also been departures. Ashkan Dejagah was released earlier in the week after his return to the club earlier in the year, whilst Ricardo Rodríguez and Jannes Wolf have also moved on.

Quotes via VfL Wolfsburg.