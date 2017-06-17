Hertha Berlin complete the signing of Netherlands defender Karim Rekik

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have made their third signing of the summer transfer window as Marseille defender Karim Rekik joins the club on a long-term deal.

Hertha add depth to their squad ahead of Europa League campaign

The Dutch defender, who can play as both a left-back and a centre-back, will wear the number three shirt for the Blau-Weiß and arrives in the German capital with great experience despite his youth.

The 22-year-old has played in the Europa League and the Champions League for PSV Eindhoven and Marseille, as well as having one cap for the Dutch national side which came against France in 2014.

Speaking to the club's official website following the announcement, Rekik said that Hertha is a "very big and very ambitious club" and assured fans that he will "give everything [he] can to achieve a lot with this club."

"I spoke with Hertha and we both had a great feeling", said the defender, adding that there were "a few clubs" interested in securing his services but it was the "great ambition" possessed by Hertha drew him to the club.

Embed from Getty Images Rekik did not get the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Berlin club can give Rekik the platform to develop

The club's Director of Sport and Communication, Michael Preetz, hailed Rekik's "international experience despite being only 22-years-old" and added that he and the coaching staff "believe he will only get better here at Hertha."

Rekik began his career at Feyenoord and spent nine years with the club during his youth before moving to Manchester City as a 17-year-old in 2011.

The defender would make just one appearance for the Citizens and experienced loan spells with Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers in England before spending two seasons on loan with PSV Eindhoven, where he would appear 69 times.

Rekik then joined Ligue 1 side Marseille in 2015 and made 48 appearances for the club before joining up with Hertha ahead of their upcoming Europa League campaign following last season's sixth placed finish.