Greuther Fürth lose Niko Gießelmann but bring in Sebastian Ernst

The transfer activity at SpVgg Greuther Fürth has continued apace in the past couple of days, as they lose Niko Gießelmann but sign Sebastian Ernst.

Gießelmann confirmed on Thursday that he would not be extended his contract with the Franconian club, before Fortuna Düsseldorf confirmed him as their third summer signing on Friday.

On Saturday however the Shamrocks brought in their sixth fresh face, as Ernst becomes the latest to jump ship from Würzburger Kickers.

Gießelmann brings “speed and versatility” to Düsseldorf

Gießelmann posted on his Instagram account on Thursday that he had decided to end his four-year stay with the club to seek “a new challenge.” He added though that he will “continue to wear the cloverleaf” in his heart, and cited the four derby wins over 1. FC Nürnberg has the highlights of his time there.

The defender, who played 125 times for Fürth in the 2. Bundesliga, was then unveiled by Fortuna on Friday. Arriving on a free transfer, he has signed a three-year at the Esprit Arena, and he believes that the club has “a lot of potential.”

His new head coach Friedhelm Funkel said that the club was “delighted” that Gießelmann had chosen them despite “many other offers” for his services. He believes that with “his speed and versatility” he will strengthen the left-side of the team.

He is their third signing, following Raphael Wolf earlier in the week and Andre Hoffmann, who had previously been on loan from Hannover 96.

Ernst the eleventh departure from Würzburg

Despite losing Gießelmann, Fürth have made plenty of promising signings so far this summer, most notably Nik Omladic and Philipp Hofmann. And that number is now added to by attacking midfielder Ernst.

The former Hannover 96 youngster, who made eight appearances for Würzburg after joining them in January from 1. FC Magdeburg, has signed a deal until 2020 with Fürth.

Ramazan Yildirim, the club’s director of professional football, believes that he will help to “improve and expand” their squad, whilst Ernst himself is looking forward to developing further as a player at a club that “is known to support young players.”

He is the eleventh player to leave Würzburg since their relegation from the 2. Bundesliga, with the majority remaining in the division, however they have brought in as many, including Wolfgang Hesl and Dennis Mast from Arminia Bielefeld, and Simon Skarlatidis from Erzgebirge Aue, as they prepare for life in the 3. Liga.

Quotes via Instagram (@niko_g7), Fortuna Düsseldorf and SpVgg Greuther Fürth.