Germany vs Australia Preview: Youthful German squad prepare to face Socceroos test

A new look Germany side will get their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup campaign underway when they face Australia at the Fisht Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Joachim Löw has named an inexperienced squad for the tournament in Russia, with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels all absent.

In fact, only three German players who won the World Cup in 2014 - Shkodran Mustafi, Matthias Ginter and Julian Draxler – were named in the 23-man group, providing an opportunity for some of the country’s rising stars.

Form

The German’s arrive in Russia with an unblemished 100 per cent record in their World Cup qualifying group - winning all six games, scoring 27 and conceding just once.

Australia, the reigning Asian Cup Champions, are in good form too, excluding a 4-0 hammering in a friendly against Brazil last week.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have lost just one of their last 19 competitive fixtures, following a decisive victory over Saudi Arabia in their World Cup qualifying group earlier this month.

The Socceroos’ manager has experimented with an unorthodox 3-2-4-1 formation recently, with an impetus to play out from the back and press teams high up the pitch.

Team News

Even so, Australia will be without their captain, Aston Villa’s Mile Jedinak, after the combative midfielder suffered a groin injury against Saudi Arabia.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is close to completing a £10 million move to Huddersfield, and Burton Albion’s Jackson Irvine are expected to start the game.

With so many of Germany’s star names missing, the game could provide chances for Schalke’s Leon Goretzka, Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane will not feature at the tournament, though, after the pacey winger pulled out of the squad to undergo a surgery on his nose.

Head-To-Head Record

The match in Sochi will be the sixth time that the two nations have faced one another, but while Germany won the first three, Australia have recorded a win and a draw in the last two contests.

It may have only been a friendly, but when the sides last met in 2015, the German’s needed to rely on a late Lukas Podolski goal to salvage a 2-2 draw in Monchengladbach.

Australia are making their fourth appearance at the tournament, after previously qualifying in 1997, 2001 and 2005.

Germany’s last Confederations Cup campaign was also in 2005, before they hosted the World Cup a year later.

In that competition, Germany were the tournament’s top scorers but lost to Brazil at the semi-final stage.