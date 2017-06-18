Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Late goals seal important win for La Roja over brave Indomitable Lions

Chile started their Confederations Cup campaign with a convincing 2-0 win against Cameroon in Moscow to get off to a perfect start in Group B.

La Roja came into the game knowing that nothing but three points was essential given the fact that Germany and Australia are also in the group and they did just that as they were expected too.

Their goals though didn't come until the last ten minutes of the game as Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas scored thanks in the main to brilliant work from Alexis Sanchez, who showed his quality despite not being 100 percent fit.

La Roja missed loads of early chances

Straight from kick-off, La Roja almost took the lead when a great passage of play ended with Vargas shooting towards goal but he was denied by the post.

Minutes later, Pedro Fuenzalida went close himself to giving La Roja the lead but he was denied by a good save from Fabrice Ondoa, who got down well to keep the ball out of the net.

At the other end, Vincent Aboubakar showed the threat that Cameroon possessed as he tested Johnny Herrera from the edge of the box after a lightening counter attack.

Apart from that chance though the Indomitable Lions rarely got out of their own half and they were grateful that Ondoa showed his class once again when he kept out a good shot from Edson Puch.

Vargas was next to have a chance for the Chileans when Vidal played the striker through on goal but he put his shot well over the bar when he should have done so much better.

New VAR system confused the Chile players just before half-time

A couple of minutes later, the pair linked up again as Vidal played Vargas through on goal and this time he scored but with the help of the new VAR system, the referee ruled the goal out for offside much to the annoyance of the Chile players.

Therefore at half-time, the score remained goalless with La Roja feeling hard done by but not being in front given the amount of chances that they created, while the Cameroon players would have been happy at half-time to still be in the game.

Both sides struggled to create much at the beginning of the second half

The second half was a very even affair until the lst period of the game as La Roja failed to keep the ball and started to get frustrated which led to Alexis Sanchez being brought on from the bench despite not being fully fit.

Mauricio Isla should have opened the scoring when a corner was whipped into the box by Vargas but with the goal at his mercy, he somehow put his header wide of the goal.

It didn't prove a costly miss though as they did finally get a breakthrough when a great cross from Sanchez was headed into the back of the net by Vidal to give Chile a well-deserved lead.

Late goals from Vidal and Vargas seal important win for La Roja

They added a second in injury time when Sanchez was played through on goal but he saw his effort cleared off the line but the ball fell to Vargas, who made no mistake by putting the ball into the net from the rebound.

The final whistle went soon after as La Roja got their campaign off to a perfect start, while Cameroon will need to improve in their next games to get out of a very tough group.