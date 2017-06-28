Germany 4-1 Mexico: Early goals from Goretzka send Germany on the way to the final

That's all from me. Thanks very much for joining me and I'll see you again soon.

Germany's young side were excellent tonight, and they fully deserved the victory. Stay tuned on VAVEL.com for the match report from Brandon Sayer and all the build-up to the final two games of the tournament.

Mexico will now face Portugal in the third-place play-off, the game no one wants to be a part of. They had chances tonight, but Germany were too efficient and ruthless.

Germany were well-deserved winners in the end. Mexico's defence just did not have enough.

Lot's of action right near the end, but goals from Goretzka (2), Werner and Younes have sent Germany to Sunday's final against Chile.

FULL TIME! 4-1 TO GERMANY!

90+3' Mexico had a glimmer of hope for a second, before Younes killed them off.

90+2' Hernandez sends one wide. Corner. It's a frantic finish. Ter Stegen saves from the resulting kick.

GOAL! YOUNES FINISHES IT! CAN WITH THE ASSIST. GAME OVER!

90' Surely a comeback is not on?! Mexico are having a go. Three added minutes and it's frantic here!

GOAL! SUPERB SHOT FROM DISTANCE FROM FABIAN! THAT IS FROM ABOUT THIRTY YARDS AND TER STEGEN HAS NO CHANCE!

89' Mexico free-kick again, as Can fouls.

88' Can concedes possession and Mexico get a free-kick. Not long to go now.

87' Lozano's cross is cleared for yet another corner by Ginter. Marquez heads Mexico's tenth corner of the game over and wide.

86' Quick feet from Younes, before Can is fouled. He loses the ball from the kick, but Germany have it back again.

84' Great save from Ter Stegen! The follow-up is given as offside after the German keeper made a save from the corner kick.

83' Layun sends in a corner, which is defended. He will get another chance from another corner now.

82' Coming together between Rudiger and Fabian leaves the latter on the floor. He recieves attention and will be fine to continue.

SUB: Draxler, the captain, is replaced by Amin Younes. Kimmich takes the armband.

81' Werner and Brandt combine, but the former's ball is too far behind the Bayer Leverkusen winger. At the other end, Herrera fires a shot well over the bar.

79' Germany keeping the ball well now. Henrichs concedes a goal kick, but his side are a little over ten minutes away.

SUB: Julian Brandt replaces Lars Stindl for the Germans.

77' Can gets in behind, but loses out in the tackle. Hernandez counters, but Rudiger steps in.

76' Ter Stegen was nowhere near that, but the Mexicans just cannot seem to get a goal. They have had chances.

CROSSBAR! JIMENEZ IS SO UNLUCKY!

75' It comes to nothing, but Germany retain possession. Draxler than cuts inside off the left and has a shot, but Ochoa saves comfortably.

74' Emre Can moves forward on the counter and wins a corner.

73' Rudiger goes down off the ball, which annoys Hernandez. VAR is not needed, as the referee does not deem it a red card offence. Rightly so, as Rudiger made a meal of limited contact from the Mexican.

72' Yellow card for Emre Can for a late tackle on Marquez. He's only been on a matter of minutes!

71' Lozano, another who has made a difference, shoots wide of the target.

71' Ginter scrambles the ball clear from the corner.

70' Fabian has made a difference for Mexico. He starts a move which ends with Layun forcing a corner after a shot. Good save.

68' Emre Can's first contribution is to win a throw-in for Germany.

SUBS: Rafa Marquez replaces Jonathon dos Santos, whilst Emre Can comes on for Leon Goretzka, who is now rested for the final. No hat-trick today.

66' Germany are coping with everything that Mexico throw at them. Rudiger and the rest of his defence have been assured. Fabian hits a shot wide, but Ter Stegen was comfortable.

65' Mexico are having a go again, but Draxler and Werner break away. Draxler goes down far too easily, searching for a foul, but plays goes on.

64' Fabian immediately has a shot after a good move, but it hits the side netting.

SUB: Giovani dos Santos has come off for Marco Fabian.

62' Werner has conceded a free-kick which was very soft. He chased the ball in behind, but lost out in the end.

61' Mexico's defence has let them down, here. Germany are well in control, but that goal was far too simple. Mexico are now deflated.

60' Initial suggestion he was offside as Hector played the ball to him, but the goal rightly stands. Germany are surely into the final, now.

GOAL! 3-0. Werner with the goal. Assist by Hector.

58' Stindl wins a free-kick, but Mexico break away after winning it back. Hernandez is well-tackled as he moves forward.

57' Decent cross from Lozano, the substitute, but no one takes a gamble and it goes out for a goal kick.

56' Draxler takes, but it is comfortable for Ochoa. Not much power on the shot.

55' Germany can break forward, with Goretzka fouled by Jimenez, who gets a yellow card. A good shooting position for the free-kick.

53' It could have been a penalty for Moreno's little push, but there was minimal contact. Perhaps Werner would have got something had he gone down...

BIG CHANCE FOR WERNER AGAIN! A little touch pushes him wide but Werner puts it wide.

52' Mexico have had chances, that is for sure. They need to take one soon, though. The Germans are a threat on the counter.

51' Hernandez breaks away as Mexico had a 3v2 situation, but his ball to Jimenez is poor and Ter Stegen makes a simple save in the end.

50' The ball in smashes Hernandez in the head and flies over the bar. Goal kick.

50' Mexico corner as Layun's cross is charged down.

48' Henrichs wins a crunching tackle on Lozano, and finds Goretzka. The Germans keep the ball well, but concede a free-kick at the end of the passage of play.

47' Werner chases down Ochoa, and the goalkeeper gets a little fortunate as his clearance is blocked, only for him to grab hold of the ball again.

46' Moreno's ball forward goes out for a goal-kick. Germany have settled back into a defensive unit again, as in the first half.

46' We are back underway, as Mexico take the kick-off in the second half. They need to score at least twice in this second period. Germany will expect to push on from here and reach Sunday's final against Chile.

SUB: Lozano has replaced Aquino at the break. His 18th cap for Mexico.

19:54 Join us again for the second half in little over five minutes time!

19:51 Mexico have done well to recover from the shock of going two down so early on, but they still have a mountain to climb. Germany have been comfortable for the most part, despite seeing little of the ball. The Mexicans will be regretting that sloppy start.

HALF-TIME! It's 2-0 to Germany. Their free-kick came to nothing, but they lead Mexico thanks to two early strikes from Leon Goretzka.

45' The cross is cleared easily. Now Werner is fouled. One added minute.

45' Draxler concedes a free-kick, with Herrera fouled. Now would be the perfect time to score for Mexico.

43' Goretzka ventures forward for Germany again, but knocks the ball out of play for a throw. Mexico take the ball once more.

42' Germany are more than happy to sit in and defend. For all Mexico's possession, Ter Stegen is yet to be properly tested.

41' Kimmich cleared, but it's a third corner in quick succession. Germany clear, but Mexico are coming in waves.

40' Corner headed away again, but Mexico have got themselves another corner, this time on the other side. Ginter conceded it.

39' Save from Ter Stegen from Herrera's shot. Corner. It was probably going over anyway.

38' Free-kick in a decent position for Mexico. Just left of centre, 25 yards out. Rudiger with the foul. Two players over it...

37' It's been all Mexico apart from a couple of breakaways since Goretzka's second goal. Nothing to show for it so far, however.

36' The former Manchester United man would normally score those! Less than ten minutes until half-time.

HUGE CHANCE FOR HERNANDEZ! He chips the keeper, but it goes over the bar!

35' Germany's turn to keep the ball, as they work a chance for Henrichs. His shot is sliced wide, and a goal kick is the result.

BIG SAVE! Ter Stegen stops from Giovani dos Santos, before his brother Jonathon follows up with a weak header.

32' Draxler is robbed by Giovani dos Santos on the edge of the Germany box, but the Mexican midfielder drags a shot well wide.

31' Offside against Mexico as Hernandez moves too far forward. Ter Stegen takes the free-kick.

30' Henrichs takes a throw in the corner, as Giovani dos Santos overhits a cross. Rudiger clears as Aquino makes a dart into the box, but Mexico are seeing all of the ball now.

29' Hector looks for Stindl, but Mexico win it back. The Mexicans look much more settled now, but need a goal or two.

27' Mexico continue to press, but Germany are holding firm so far.

26' The Dos Santos brothers try and link up, but Ter Stegen gathers with ease. Mexico are pressing, but you fancy Germany to be able to pick them off on the counter-attack given so much space.

25' A corner from Giovani dos Santos is punched clear by Ter Stegen, before the same Mexico player has a shot closed down. Draxler breaks clear, but loses control in a good position.

24' Free-kick given for a foul on Moreno. Layun's cross is well dealt with by Henrichs.

22' Layun keeps in an overhit cross, but his ball in comes to nothing. Mexico are improving.

21' Mexico's defence has looked shaky, but in attack they do have some quality. Hernandez had looked dangerous, but his ball goes straight back to the Germans. Here come Mexico again...

20' It was a big chance, but the angle was tight. Werner, who scored 21 for RB Leipzig this season, could still have done better.

19' That was a big chance for three! Draxler's corner is headed over by Kimmich, but Werner's chance was the real opportunity.

BIG CHANCE! Timo Werner cannot beat Ochoa from close range!

18' It is easily cleared by the Mexico defence before Rudiger concedes a foul to relieve the pressure.

17' Corner to Germany. Should have been a goal kick, so let's hope it comes to nothing...

16' Hector Herrera drives forward for Mexico but to no avail. Germany are offering no gaps for Mexico to exploit as they try to retain their 2-0 lead, courtesy of two Goretzka goals early on.

15' Kimmich looks for Werner, but slips as he plays the ball. Ochoa catches it with ease.

13' Foul given as Jonathon dos Santos clashes with Stindl.

11' Jimenez gets in behind, but can't find a good enough ball in. Alanis then strikes from distance, but he is not beating Ter Stegen from there.

9' Mexico earn a corner as they aim to strike back. Being 2-0 down at this stage, though, they cannot afford to concede again.

8' Brilliant finish from the Schalke man again, but that is far, far too easy for Germany. Incredible stuff early on!

GOAL! 2-0! GORETZKA AGAIN!

6' Mexico give the Schalke man far too much space, and he strokes the ball into the bottom left corner, giving Ochoa no chance.

GOAL! Leon Goretzka!

5' Stindl is fouled giving the Germans a free-kick. Giovani dos Santos at fault.

3' Aquino is fouled by Stindl, as Mexico regain some control early on.

2' Pressure all on Mexico early on, but Hernandez earns a free-kick to relieve it momentarily.

1' Mexico take a chance playing the ball around at the back, but Timo Werner's challenge goes out for a goal-kick.

KICK-OFF! It's Germany who get us underway...

18:57 The national anthems are underway, as we are just three minutes away from kick-off here in Sochi...

18:55 The teams are nearly ready to emerge. The warm-ups are complete as we head rapidly towards kick-off. I'm sure there will be some nerves amongst both teams, perhaps especially in a very youthful German side.

18:48 Mexico's last appearance in a competitive tournament ended in a 7-0 embarrassment against Chile - the team they will face should they overcome the World Champions.

18:45 Only fifteen more minutes to wait...

18:41 FC Porto's Hector Herrera is another who will be familiar to viewers of the Champions League. He will have to get on top of Leon Goretzka and Sebastien Rudy, or his Mexican side could find themselves in trouble.

18:36 Bayer Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs makes his first start of the competition tonight. He is one to keep an eye on, and is expected to play as the right wing-back for the Germans.

18:34 About twenty-five minutes to go, now. With Chile facing the winners tonight in Sunday's final, Alexis Sanchez and co. are sure to be watching on from their hotel.

18:29 Germany are a very impressive side. Joshua Kimmich and Julian Draxler will be familiar to many regulars viewers of the Champions League, but others like Sebastien Rudy have an equally important role to play. Mexico have a tough task ahead of them.

18:23 The current temperature in Sochi, where tonight's match takes place, is a rather pleasant 23 degrees Celcius.

18:15 Here is the link to that preview:

https://www.vavel.com/en/football/802512-germany-vs-mexico-preview-world-champions-face-tough-passage-into-the-final-two-against-mighty-mexicans.html

18:14 There is just over three-quarters of an hour until kick-off in this Confederations Cup semi-final between Germany and Mexico. Whilst you wait, why not check out VAVEL's match preview, courtesy of Danial Kennedy?

18:10 Don't forget that you can tweet in your thoughts to me (@MattAddison97) and the best will feature right here as we go through the match.

18:00 Javier Hernandez makes the team, then, having been deemed unlikely to play having been suffering with an injury. Hirving Lozano only makes the bench.

Mexico: Ochoa, Araujo, Moreno, Layun, Alanis, J. dos Santos, Aquino, Herrera, G. dos Santos, Hernandez, Jimenez

17:57 No Emre Can, then, for the Germans. He only makes the bench, along with Arsenal's Shkrodran Mustafi.

Germany: Ter Stegen, Hector, Ginter, Rudiger, Kimmich, Henrichs, Goretzka, Rudy, Draxler, Werner, Stindl

17:55 Hello and welcome to tonight's coverage of Germany vs Mexico, as we give LIVE updates from Sochi in Russia. Team news is beginning to filter through...

Both sides should be up for this, and it promises to be a really exciting match.

Osorio: "We have the chance to play against Germany and represent Mexican football, CONCACAF and a country that wants to emulate and learn from the great countries like Germany in a dignified way".

And now Mexico boss, Juan Carlos Osorio, who spoke of his admiration of the Germany team...

Low: "They (Mexico) have really evolved in the past few years. They have a certain playing style and really, they set out to hunt the ball and their technical preparation is sharp".

First, Germany's Joachim Low, who is not under any illusions as to the task his side face...

Both managers have been speaking in the run-up to the game.

PREDICTION: Germany to win 3-2.

Neither side has managed to keep a clean sheet at all in the tournament so far, and the games in the group stage averaged 2.83 goals, so we are surely guaranteed goals! Either way, there will be a winner tonight, even if it goes to extra time. Chile await the winners, of course.

At the end of the group stage, both Lars Stindl and Timo Werner had scored two goals for Germany, making them the joint top scorers in the competition, also tied with Cristiano Ronaldo. Werner, in particular, has had an impressive campaign with RB Leipzig, where he scored 21 league goals and provided five assists.

Another thing to watch out for is the continuation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) experiment which has had mixed results so far. It will be interesting to see how that works in the high-profile, high-stakes environment that this semi-final provides.

The game is to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, which has a capacity of more than 47,000. Opened in 2013, it hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in 2014.

Today's referee is Nestor Pitana of Argentina. The 42-year-old former actor has been a FIFA official since 2010 and has taken charge of games in the World Cup, the Copa America and the Olympics. Let's hope he is not in the spotlight come the end of the game.

Following Chile's victory over Portugal yesterday, who will play the South Americans in the final, and who will have to make do with a third-place play-off against the European Championship winners?

Other well-known Mexican players include Javier Hernandez, the former Manchester United forward (although he is a doubt having not trained fully for a few days), Carlos Vela, formerly of Arsenal and now at Real Sociedad, and Hector Herrera, who plays for FC Porto.

Hirving Lozano, who recently joined PSV Eindhoven from Mexican side Pachuca, was his nation's stand-out player in the last game of the group against Russia, and is certainly one to watch. He is an exciting attacker that the Germany backline will need to keep tabs on at all times.

For Mexico, this game represents a tough task. They came a close second to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their group, having drawn with the Portuguese in their opening game after Hector Moreno's last minute equaliser, and then beaten New Zealand and hosts Russia, both by the same scoreline of 2-1. They are firmly installed as underdogs, but could definitely spring a surprise.

Familiar faces such as Emre Can of Liverpool and Julian Draxler of PSG (the Germany captain) are among the Germany players likely to feature, with the likes of Leon Goretzka and Jonas Hector often linked to teams in England by the newspapers. Plenty to keep an eye on.

Germany come into the semi-final as clear favourites, despite them having brought a youthful squad to the competition. Only nine of the twenty-three in Joachim Low's squad have reached double figures in terms of caps for the national team (Leroy Sane and Diego Demme both dropped out of the squad but were not replaced), but they have fared well so far, beating Australia and Cameroon, and drawing with Alexis Sanchez's Chile.