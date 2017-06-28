Maxime Gonalons inches closer to Roma move

French midfielder Maxime Gonalons is inching closer to a move to Roma, his agent has confirmed.

Reports have surfaced recently that the Giallorossi were interested in bringing the 28-year-old to the Stadio Olimpico.

And Gonalons' agent has confirmed talks between himself and the Roma hierarchy, with a move reportedly close.

'Certainly very close'

"For now we have to wait until the two teams find the deal," Frederic Guerra, the midfielder's agent, told LaRoma24.

“The two clubs aren’t very far away at the moment, though. Currently we haven’t set a date for the medicals."

Guerra distanced himself from reports that the Ligue 1 outfit had rejected a €5 million bid from the Giallorossi, insisting that it was "nothing to do with him".

He added: "I prefer not to talk about that. We're certainly very close."

Strong pedigree

Guerra was pictured at Roma's training complex on Tuesday and the offer from the Italian side is believed to be €5 million plus bonuses.

Gonalons featured 30 times for Lyon last term, including six appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

He captained his side to the last four of the UEFA Europa League where they were narrowly overcome by Dutch outfit Ajax 5-4 on aggregate.

He broke through the French side's famed youth system in 2009 and is under contract until June next year, but his agent is confident both clubs can strike a deal before June 30 of this year.

Roma are aiming to bolster their midfield ahead of next season as they once again juggle the demands of Europe.

They were dumped out of Europe's premier competition in the qualification stages last season and wrestled second place from Napoli in Serie A last season.