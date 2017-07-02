Akaki Gogia completes convoluted move to Union Berlin

In a typically modern-day transfer, 1. FC Union Berlin have signed Akaki Gogia from Dynamo Dresden, after the latter took up their option to buy him from Brentford.

The 25-year-old had spent the last season on loan with Dresden, and Brentford announced on Friday night that they had turned that into a permanent deal.

As expected however, they immediately sold him on to Union for an undisclosed fee, with Gogia signing a four-year deal at the Alte Förestei, becoming their fifth signing of the summer.

Big impact for Dresden

The former VfL Wolfsburg youngster signed for Championship side Brentford from Hallescher FC in 2015 but failed to make an impact for the Bees, making just 15 appearances for them over the following season.

However he was loaned out to Dresden last summer, and played a huge part in their successful first season back in the 2. Bundesliga. He scored 10 goals, and assisted two more, in his 22 appearances, and if not for a two-month injury lay off those numbers could have been even better.

It always seemed unlikely he would be back with Uwe Neuhaus’s side though, with Union looking the most likely destination. In order to make a profit out him of though, Dresden activated the option to sign him for around €750,000, before selling him on at the start of the transfer window on Saturday.

Gogia hoping to help Union build on last season

Georgian-born Gogia, who has also played for FC Augsburg and FC St. Pauli in the past, is naturally delighted to have completed his move to the capital, although he did say that he had had “a great year” with Dresden.

Looking forward, he says that he “will give everything” for his new club to achieve “our common goals” – namely promotion. He feels that the team last season showed “how strong it is” in finishing fourth in the table, and he was looking to help them “expand further” on their development next season.

Helmut Schulte, head of first team football, said that Gogia had “demonstrated” his ability in his year at Dresden. He noted how he can be used in all attacking roles and how “his dribbling is always dangerous.”

Gogia will wear the number 11 for Union, and joins Marcel Hartel, Marc Torrejón, Peter Kurzweg and Grischa Prömel in signing for Jens Keller's team ahead of the new season.

Quotes via 1. FC Union Berlin.