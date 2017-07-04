Kaiserslautern to sign Danish midfielder Mads Albaek

1.FC Kaiserslautern have confirmed they will sign Danish midfielder Mads Albaek from IFK Göteborg.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year deal, but will only join the Red Devils on the 17 July, after playing two more games for his existing club.

Experience of playing in three countries

Albaek began his professional career with FC Midtjylland in his native Denmark, playing for them for five years. Also in his younger days, he represented his country at all levels from under-16 and he won 26 caps whilst playing for the under-21 side.

After signing for French side Stade Reims in 2013, Albaek then joined Göteborg in August 2015. During his time in Sweden he appeared in 46 Allsvenskan matches, scoring eight goals and making five assists. He also collected eight apperances in UEFA Europa League qualifying matches.

Having played nine times this season, he will appear in two more games for Göteborg, at home against Halmstads BK and away to Örebro SK, before completing his move to Kaiserslautern. Mats Gren, sporting director at Göteborg, said that he had been “extremely professional” in his time with the club.

Albaek fulfils dream of playing in Germany

Kaiserslautern’s chief scout Boris Notzon said that the club had signed a “well-known, internationally experienced midfielder.” He pinpointed his ability on the ball, his “good mentality” and “a strong left foot” as the key attributes he would bring to the side.

Albaek meanwhile said “it was always a dream” for him to play football in Germany, and due to Kaiserslautern’s “great tradition” he “consciously decided” that it was the right club for him. He is “looking forward to playing in front of these fans” and will “do my best so we will be successful together.”

He is Kaiserslautern's eight signing already this summer, and he is the third midfielder to come in following Gino Fechner and Baris Atik, the latter on loan from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Quotes via IFK Göteborg and 1.FC Kaiserslautern.