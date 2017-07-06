Kaiserslautern bring in ninth and tenth new signings

There are two more fresh faces at 1. FC Kaiserslautern, with the Red Devils focusing on improving their attack.

Striker Lukas Spalvis joins on a year-long loan from Sporting CP, whilst Dutch winger Gervane Kastaneer joins from ADO Den Haag and signs a three-year contract.

They follow the arrival earlier in the week of Mads Albaek, with seven other players already joining this summer.

Spalvis looking to return to his best

Lithuanian international Spalvis, who formerly played for SC Freiburg’s under-17 side, is looking to bounce back from an awful first season with Sporting, which was marred by injury after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season.

After missing the first half of last season, he was loaned out in January to CF Belenenses, but the deal was cancelled less than just two weeks due to a lack of fitness. Another proposed move to Rosenborg BK then fell through after he failed his medical.

In happier times, he scored 30 in 65 appearances over four years with Danish side Aalborg BK, whilst he has also won 14 caps for his country, scoring twice. He was voted Lithuanian Player of the Year in 2015.

Both Norbert Meier, Kaiserslautern coach, and Boriz Notzon, chief scout, commented on how he had proved his quality in his spell in Denmark. Meier said that he was “a very prolific striker” who would “absolutely be a strengthening for our attack.”

The 22-year-old will no doubt be looking forward to playing again, and said that he “would like to re-find my old form.” He also described Kaiserslautern as “a very good club with a good coaching team and a good collective.”

Kastaneer “top talent in Dutch football”

Kastaneer joins Kaiserslautern after an injury-hit season as well. He had scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for Den Haag, with an additional two assists, however his campaign was cut short in January due to an eye injury.

He also had a productive few months on loan with FC Eindhoven earlier in 2016, and previously played for SC Feyenoord’s youth teams and FC Dordrecht. He made his debut for the Netherlands under-21 side in November, and remains eligible for them for the next two years, although he is also entitled to play for Curacao.

Meier has called him a “great talent” and “physically very robust,” whilst he believes he will develop well at Kaiserslautern. Notzon added that the club were “pleased” that they had been able to commit “the top talent in Dutch football” to a long-term contract.

Kastaneer said he is “very proud” to be given the opportunity to play for Kaiserslautern. He added that he is “happy…to be able to play for such a big and wonderful club.”

Quotes via 1. FC Kaiserslautern.