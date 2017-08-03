Neymar's £200m transfer and its deeper meaning
Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris St.Germain for a world record £198m fee

What would you buy if you had £200m in the bank? Your imagination can really run wild when you are presented with such an astronomical eye-opening figure.

If we were to translate that number into items of value, the same amount of money would get you 55 versions of the world’s most expensive car, the Koeneigsegg Trevita, five editions of Tom Cruise’s private jet and you could build another Playboy Mansion after purchasing the current world-famous property.

But is a football player simply made of flesh and bone really worth that much money?

The football world was rendered stir crazy after Brazilian striker Neymar completed his move from Spanish giants Barcelona to the French capital residents Paris Saint-Germain for more than double the world record transfer fee.

A deeper meaning to buy-out clause

Since signing for the five-time European champions from Santos for £48.6m in 2013, the 25 year-old has scored 68 goals in 123 appearances. That’s almost £3m per goal but this abnormal sum cannot be attributed to his performances on the pitch or the two La Liga crowns and three Copa Del Rey’s he has won at the Nou Camp.

The staggering £200m sum translates to a buy-out clause after the Olympic gold medallist signed a five-year deal with Barcelona last season. However, the record-breaking deal comes with deeper meaning from the Parc des Princes.

PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, led by Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, who also chairs the BeIN Sports Media Group.

Al-Khelaifi’s business previously had a kit sponsorship deal with Barcelona, which expired last month after the two parties failed to reach a fair agreement on a new deal. His organisation, that will no doubt have some interest in the 2022 FiFA World Cup, wants Qatar to be seen as a major player in world football.